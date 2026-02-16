Colorado Rapids Announce Radio Broadcast Extensions with Altitude Sports and Tico Sports

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that Altitude Sports Radio and Tico Sports will serve as the official radio broadcast partners heading into the 2026 MLS season. The agreements ensure comprehensive coverage for all 34 regular season matches, providing fans with dedicated programming across radio and digital platforms.

Rapids coverage on Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM and 950 AM) will be headlined by veteran play-by-play announcer Connor Cape, who enters his ninth season as the voice of the club. Cape will be joined in the booth by Rapids Gallery of Honor member, Drew Moor.

Beyond live match action, the Rapids will receive dedicated coverage on Altitude Sports Radio, with more details to be shared at a later date.

Tico Sports returns as the club's Spanish-language radio partner, producing high-energy broadcasts for 17 matches this season. These matches will air locally on La Invasora 87.7 FM and stream digitally via the Rapids App and Tico Sports' platforms.

Returning for their second season, Tico Sports broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Jose Rios and analyst Mauricio Jaramillo, a long-time Rapids reporter who originally began covering the club in 2013 for Deporte Total USA.

Fans can access the live audio stream of the English language broadcast from anywhere in the world on the Altitude Sports Radio App, and on the official Colorado Rapids app. All MLS matches, including every regular-season game, the MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, and the All-Star Game, will be available to Apple TV subscribers.







