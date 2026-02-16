Wicket Expands Agreement with Major League Soccer to Power Identity-Driven Experiences Across MLS Events

DOYLESTOWN, PA. - Wicket, the leading facial authentication platform provider in live events, today announced an expanded agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) to deploy Wicket's facial authentication technology across multiple MLS league events in 2026. The collaboration builds on Wicket's successful participation in the MLS Innovation Lab and reflects MLS's continued commitment to elevating the fan experience through strategic investment and an innovative approach to modernizing event operations.

In continuation of Wicket's ongoing work with MLS, throughout 2026 MLS will leverage Wicket at a range of league events, including MLS NEXT competitions and other major MLS events. These initiatives follow successful deployments performed in 2025, where Wicket had an impactful presence at key MLS tentpole moments, including multiple MLS NEXT events and the 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin.

"Our work with MLS over the past two years proved that biometric identity can meaningfully improve how large-scale soccer events operate," said Glenn Borgmann, head of partnerships for Wicket. "This expanded partnership takes that momentum further, delivering faster check-in, better operational visibility, and a foundation for smarter fan engagement across the league."

Building on a Successful 2025 Having Streamlined Operations at MLS NEXT Events

As the most elite platform for youth player development in soccer in North America, 2025 was an impactful year for MLS NEXT. Throughout the 2025 MLS NEXT season, MLS and Wicket collaborated on a variety of initiatives, which included streamlining coach check-in and daily food voucher distribution across multiple events. Through Wicket's facial authentication technology, coaches were able to enroll with their face in advance of the event, allowing them to check in upon arrival without the requirement of having to use physical credentials or QR codes. In addition, MLS organizers used Wicket to simplify daily food voucher distribution, which reduced lines and eliminated manual verification, ultimately improving the overall event experience.

More details about MLS' use of Wicket at the 2025 MLS NEXT Fest can be found here: https://www.wicketsoft.com/case-studies/mls-next-fest/

Expanded Use Across Major 2026 MLS Youth Events

In 2026, MLS will collaborate with Wicket at several of the league's flagship youth and development events, including:

Generation Adidas Cup (March 27 - April 4)

MLS NEXT Flex (April 23 - April 28)

MLS NEXT Cup (May 23 - May 31)These events bring together thousands of players, coaches, and staff from across North America, making efficient identity verification critical to smooth operations.

A Platform for the Future of MLS Experiences

Beyond event operations, MLS and Wicket will collaborate on additional initiatives aimed at:

Improving the fan experience through faster, more personalized access, inclusive of ticketing, payments, and credentialing.

Driving actionable fan intelligence and data insights to help MLS and its clubs better understand and engage with fans.Wicket's technology is already in use by several MLS clubs, including LAFC, the Columbus Crew, and Atlanta United, underscoring its growing footprint across the league.

"Wicket's technology aligns with our goal of delivering best-in-class experiences for players, staff, and fans, which is incredibly valuable during 2026, an iconic year that will be full of opportunity for both our sport and our league," said Chris Schlosser, MLS SVP of Emerging Ventures, Apple Partnership. "Our work with Wicket in 2025 showed how much more effective facial authentication is, and our continued agreement will allow us to scale efficiently as our footprint grows. We're thrilled with what we've been able to achieve with Wicket, and are honored to continue collaborating with such an innovative and forward-looking organization."

This announcement between MLS and Wicket arrives ahead of the 2026 MLS season which will kick off on February 21 and 22 with a full slate of 15 season-opening matches.







