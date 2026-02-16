From Biscuit Sammies to Detroit-Style Pizza: St. Louis CITY SC Serves up Four New Partners at Energizer Park's 100% Local Food Program

Published on February 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







Taco Buddha, Biscuit Town, Motor Town Pizza and Goshen Coffee Roasters to make their Energizer Park debut at CITY SC's 2026 home opener, Saturday, Feb. 21

Also new at the stadium this year: expanded NA options and Hellcat Happy Hour with pre-match $5.00 draft beer and food specials

St. Louis CITY SC is leveling up its matchday experience at Energizer Park with new additions and enhancements to its award-winning CITY Flavor 100% local food program. The club welcomes four new food partners for the 2026 Major League Soccer season:

Taco Buddha: Now with three brick-and-mortar locations across the region, Taco Buddha brings bold, globally inspired tacos to Energizer Park.

Biscuit Town: A pop-up breakfast concept from the team behind Neon Greens, Biscuit Town offers fans handheld options with crave-worthy biscuit sandwiches.

Motor Town Pizza: From the Revel Kitchen team, Motor Town Pizza adds Detroit-style pizza to the Energizer Park menu as CITY SC continues to expand its local pizza offerings.

Goshen Coffee Roasters: Following fan feedback for more hot beverage options, fans can find Goshen's signature coffee at concourse stands as well as in premium spaces with dedicated baristas.

James Beard Award-winning chef Gerard Craft remains a cornerstone of CITY Flavor, continuing to elevate the culinary standard at Energizer Park. This season, Craft will expand his presence inside the Together Credit Union Club with menu offerings inspired by his acclaimed Niche Food Group portfolio, infusing matchday with his signature creativity.

Since 2023, CITY Flavor has driven over $7 million in revenue for food partners. The program's impact also extends outside of Energizer Park, with nearly 60% of fans visiting CITY Flavor partners' brick-and-mortar locations on non-matchdays, underscoring how the program drives awareness, foot traffic and growth for small businesses across the region.

"CITY Flavor is more than food - it's a celebration of St. Louis and the people who make this city special," said Matt Sebek, Chief Experience Officer, St. Louis CITY SC. "We're constantly engaging our fans, listening to what they love and where we can improve, and using that input to evolve the program every year while continuing to spotlight the region's most innovative chefs and restaurants."

Hellcat Bar inside Energizer Park is the newest pregame destination for fans with the launch of Hellcat Happy Hour. For the first hour after stadium gates open (typically 90 minutes before kickoff), fans can enjoy $5.00 draft beer and food specials while soaking in the electric stadium atmosphere. This season, Energizer Park will also introduce non-alcoholic stations throughout the stadium, offering fans a curated selection of NA beers, mocktails and other zero-proof options.

Beyond food and drink, CITY SC continues to leverage technology to make matchdays more seamless and personalized. Ace, the club's personalized digital assistant available in the STL CITY SC app, helps fans discover food options, receive tailored recommendations and navigate the stadium experience with simple prompts like, "What's new at the stadium this year?" or "Find me gluten-free options nearby."

Energizer Park also continues to be a leader in stadium sustainability. In 2025, the stadium earned LEED Gold certification for its ongoing commitment to sustainability and achieved a 90.3% waste diversion rate across 17 MLS home matches, making it a zero-waste MLS stadium and delivering on the club's Goal: ZERO mission of reducing landfill waste.

"Since our inaugural season, we didn't set out to build a typical stadium food experience - we set out to build a 100% local platform that reflects the ambition of our city. It's driven by local chefs, underpinned by sustainability objectives, powered by evolving technology, and designed to make every matchday at Energizer Park effortless, elevated, and unmistakably St. Louis." added Sebek.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.