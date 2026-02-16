Tina Turner Tribute Concert with St. Louis CITY SC and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Held

In a celebration of one of the most iconic female artists of all time, St. Louis CITY SC recently unveiled The Tina Turner Kit (secondary jersey), a historic collaboration with adidas honoring the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll and her deep ties to St. Louis.The MLS team's homage to Tina Turner marks the first adidas collaboration with a female music artist on a soccer kit and includes a number of cultural events to celebrate her impact on St. Louis, including a concert with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO): Eternal: A Tribute to Tina Turner Presented by Purina at Powell Hall at the Jack C. Taylor Music Center.

SLSO Music Director Stéphane Denève and guest conductor Anthony Parnther (conductor of the soundtracks to Tenet and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), led an immersive symphonic tour of Tina's rise to stardom featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artist Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes and St. Louis native and "The Voice" finalist Kennedy Holmes, bridging classical music, rock and modern soul in a way that mirrors Turner's genre-defying career. All musicians of SLSO donned the gold Tina Turner Kit throughout the performance.

Howard emerged on stage with her guitar to perform a powerhouse cover of Turner's hit, The Best. Leading into the song, she told a story about seeing Tina on television as a young girl and being mesmerized by Tina's dancing and wild hair.

"Tina Turner has inspired me since I was a child. Her spirit and her strength are reflected in her songs, which have shaped my own sound and my journey as an artist," said Brittany Howard. "Joining St. Louis CITY SC and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in honoring her is personal for me. I am thrilled to celebrate Tina and her lasting legacy that continues to resound today."

Holmes performed covers of Shake a Tail Feather and What's Love Got To Do With It. All musicians re-emerged on-stage at the end of the concert for an encore group sing of The Best.







