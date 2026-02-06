Brittany Howard to Take the Stage at St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and St. Louis CITY SC's Eternal: A Tribute to Tina Turner Presented by Purina

St. Louis CITY SC and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will welcome GRAMMY Award-winning artist Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes for a special guest performance as CITY SC and SLSO celebrate the life and legacy of Tina Turner with a special one-night-only concert event, Eternal: A Tribute to Tina Turner presented by Purina on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the recently renovated Powell Hall at the Jack C. Taylor Music Center.

"Tina Turner has inspired me since I was a child. Her spirit and her strength are reflected in her songs, which have shaped my own sound and my journey as an artist," said Brittany Howard. "Joining St. Louis CITY SC and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in honoring her is personal for me. I am thrilled to celebrate Tina and her lasting legacy that continues resound today."

Howard is a singer, songwriter and guitarist best known as the lead vocalist of Alabama Shakes. Renowned for her raw, soulful voice and fearless genre-blending sound, she has played a major role in reshaping modern rock and soul music. With Alabama Shakes, Howard earned multiple GRAMMY Awards, including wins for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, and later received a GRAMMY for her solo work. Her bold artistry, emotional depth, and powerful storytelling have solidified her as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music.

The tribute concert will also feature St. Louisan and "The Voice" finalist Kennedy Holmes, whose powerhouse performances have made her a hometown standout. In 2025, Holmes joined the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in performing the National Anthem for CITY SC fans at Energizer Park, and last year marked her 11th season performing with The Muny.

"It is such an honor to join Brittany in paying tribute to one of the most iconic female musicians of all time and a woman who I deeply admire," said Kennedy Holmes. "As a young artist who is also from St. Louis, I am in awe of Tina's extraordinary career and her rise to becoming one of the most celebrated artists in the world. Honoring her here in St. Louis at Powell Hall is going to be an unforgettable night for everyone."

Music Director Stéphane Denève and guest conductor Anthony Parnther (conductor of the soundtracks to Tenet, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) will lead the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and a curated, dynamic lineup of guest artists including Howard, Holmes, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Tamika Lawrence, Broadway's Shaleah Adkisson and Emmy nominee Scott Coulter in an immersive, symphonic journey through Turner's song catalog, from her meteoric rise in St. Louis to her legendary reinvention as a solo artist and global stardom. The program will feature some of the 12-time GRAMMY winner's most beloved tracks, including "Proud Mary," "Simply the Best," "What's Love Got to Do with It," and more.

Tickets to Eternal: A Tribute to Tina Turner are now on sale at www.slso.org or by calling the SLSO Box Office at 314-534-1700. More information is available at https://shop.slso.org/9266.







