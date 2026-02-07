LA Galaxy Announce 2026 Kit Numbers and CVI Roster

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy have announced their roster details and accompanying kit numbers for the 2026 season ahead of the squad's participation in the fifth annual Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) where they will play their first two gated matches of the preseason. The 2026 roster currently consists of 30 players heading into the weekend.

The LA Galaxy roster with squad numbers for 2026 is listed below:

#1: Novak Mićović

#2: Miki Yamane

#3: Julián Aude

#4: Maya Yoshida

#5: Jakob Glesnes

#6: Edwin Cerrillo

#8: Lucas Sanabria

#9: Matheus Nascimento

#10: Riqui Puig

#11: Gabriel Pec

#12: JT Marcinkowski

#14: John Nelson

#15: Justin Haak

#16: Isaiah Parente

#17: Christian Ramirez

#18: Marco Reus

#19: Mauricio Cuevas

#20: Chris Rindov

#21: Tucker Lepley

#22: Elijah Wynder

#24: Ruben Ramos Jr.

#25: Emiro Garcés

#26: Harbor Miller

#27: Erik Thommy

#28: Joseph Paintsil

#30: Gino Vivi

#31: Brady Scott

#50: Riley Dalgado

#51: Ascel Essengue

#99: João Klauss

Goalkeepers (3): JT Marcinkowski, Novak Mićović, Brady Scott

Defenders (11): Julián Aude, Mauricio Cuevas, Riley Dalgado, Ascel Essengue, Emiro Garcés, Jakob Glesnes, Harbor Miller, John Nelson, Chris Rindov, Miki Yamane, Maya Yoshida

Midfielders (10): Edwin Cerrillo, Justin Haak, Tucker Lepley, Isaiah Parente, Riqui Puig, Marco Reus, Lucas Sanabria, Erik Thommy, Gino Vivi, Elijah Wynder

Forwards (6): Gabriel Pec, João Klauss, Matheus Nascimento, Joseph Paintsil, Christian Ramirez, Ruben Ramos Jr.

The LA Galaxy will play in two gated and televised matches at the upcoming Coachella Valley Invitational. First up, the Galaxy take on Chicago Fire FC on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a game against St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. PT. The matches will be aired locally in Los Angeles on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP), while also streaming on LAGalaxy.com/stream. Passes to CVI are still available at coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

The 2026 campaign kicks off with a Concacaf Champions Cup fixture in Panama against Sporting San Miguelito on Feb. 19. Then, the Galaxy open 2026 league play in an exciting home opener against New York City FC on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. PT. For more information and to secure your seats visit lagalaxy.com/tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.