Timbers Defender Zac McGraw Undergoes Successful Back Surgery

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that Zac McGraw underwent a successful surgery on his lumbar spine. The procedure was performed by Dr. J Rafe Sales in Portland, Ore.

McGraw's timeline for return is approximately four months. He will conduct his rehabilitation with the Timbers' health and performance team and Providence sports medicine.







