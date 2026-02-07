Timbers Defender Zac McGraw Undergoes Successful Back Surgery
Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that Zac McGraw underwent a successful surgery on his lumbar spine. The procedure was performed by Dr. J Rafe Sales in Portland, Ore.
McGraw's timeline for return is approximately four months. He will conduct his rehabilitation with the Timbers' health and performance team and Providence sports medicine.
