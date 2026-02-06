New York City FC Announce 2026 City Celebration Series and Theme Nights
Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today revealed the 2026 City Celebration Series, a slate of games created to bring fans together to celebrate and spotlight the diversity of New York City and New Yorkers.
Additionally, the Club has released details around the season's theme and promotional nights, featuring new and returning favorites throughout 2026.
April 18: Rookie Night, presented by Rugs.com
New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC - 7:30pm ET @ Citi Field
April 22: College Night, presented by Capital Rx
New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati - 7:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium
May 3: Kids Day, presented by MetroPlusHealth
New York City FC vs. D.C. United - 3:00pm ET @ Citi Field
May 6: Asian American and Pacific Islander Night, presented by Etihad Airways
New York City FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club - 7:30pm ET @ Citi Field
May 10: Women's Empowerment, presented by Casper
New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew - 4:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium
July 25: Community Night, presented by AAA
New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC - 7:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium
July 31: Harry Potter Night
New York City FC vs. Toronto FC - 7:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium
August 16: Black Excellence
New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union - 6:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium
September 4: Noche Latina, presented by Goya
New York City FC vs. Nashville SC - 7:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium
October 28: Pride Night
New York City FC vs. Atlanta United FC - 7:30pm ET
October 31: Dia de los Muertos & Fan Appreciation Night
New York City FC vs. CF Montréal - 2:00pm ET
Fans can expect exclusive digital content, special event activations, and unique match presentation elements at each match. Additional details for individual themed games will be shared closer to the event date.
Become a City Member today and don't miss a single home match for the 2026 season by visiting newyorkcityfc.com/memberships.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 6, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Acquire $225,000 in General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy for 2026 International Slot - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Acquire International Slot from San Jose Earthquakes - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati to Play Additional Preseason Match against Brooklyn FC - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC Signs Crown Legacy FC Goalkeeper Isaac Walker - Charlotte FC
- Brittany Howard to Take the Stage at St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and St. Louis CITY SC's Eternal: A Tribute to Tina Turner Presented by Purina - St. Louis City SC
- Obinna Nwobodo Is Looking to Set the Foundation FC Cincinnati Will Build Its Success on this Preseason - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Announce 2026 City Celebration Series and Theme Nights - New York City FC
- Dream Development: First Seats Installed at Miami Freedom Park, Unveiled to Season Ticket Members - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Loans Goalkeeper Chituru Odunze to Phoenix Rising FC - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United Signs Colombian National Team Captain James Rodríguez - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Stephen Eustáquio on Loan from FC Porto - Los Angeles FC
- CF Montréal Signs Goalkeeper Samsy Keita to Homegrown Contract - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- New York City FC Announce 2026 City Celebration Series and Theme Nights
- New York City FC to Stream 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches
- LA28 Unveils Seven Venues for the 2028 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament Matches
- New York City Selected to Host Football Matches for the 2028 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament Matches
- New York City FC Introduce Sky Scraper as Club's Official Mascot