New York City FC Announce 2026 City Celebration Series and Theme Nights

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today revealed the 2026 City Celebration Series, a slate of games created to bring fans together to celebrate and spotlight the diversity of New York City and New Yorkers.

Additionally, the Club has released details around the season's theme and promotional nights, featuring new and returning favorites throughout 2026.

April 18: Rookie Night, presented by Rugs.com

New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC - 7:30pm ET @ Citi Field

April 22: College Night, presented by Capital Rx

New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati - 7:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium

May 3: Kids Day, presented by MetroPlusHealth

New York City FC vs. D.C. United - 3:00pm ET @ Citi Field

May 6: Asian American and Pacific Islander Night, presented by Etihad Airways

New York City FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club - 7:30pm ET @ Citi Field

May 10: Women's Empowerment, presented by Casper

New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew - 4:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium

July 25: Community Night, presented by AAA

New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC - 7:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium

July 31: Harry Potter Night

New York City FC vs. Toronto FC - 7:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium

August 16: Black Excellence

New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union - 6:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium

September 4: Noche Latina, presented by Goya

New York City FC vs. Nashville SC - 7:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium

October 28: Pride Night

New York City FC vs. Atlanta United FC - 7:30pm ET

October 31: Dia de los Muertos & Fan Appreciation Night

New York City FC vs. CF Montréal - 2:00pm ET

Fans can expect exclusive digital content, special event activations, and unique match presentation elements at each match. Additional details for individual themed games will be shared closer to the event date.

Become a City Member today and don't miss a single home match for the 2026 season by visiting newyorkcityfc.com/memberships.







