Minnesota United Signs Colombian National Team Captain James Rodríguez

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed attacking midfielder James Rodríguez to a guaranteed contract through June 2026, with a club option through December 2026. Rodríguez will occupy an international roster spot, pending medical and receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC (International Transfer Certificate).

"James is a player whose quality, vision, and experience at the highest levels of the game are unquestioned. We're excited to add his creativity and football intelligence to our group. At the same time, this move is about collective strength - not about putting everything on one individual," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We believe that within our structure, culture, James can add an important dimension to the team. Our focus is on integrating him the right way and ensuring he contributes in a way that elevates the group. We're confident that, together, we can create something impactful for our community, club and our fans."

"I'm very happy for this new chapter in my life," said James Rodríguez. "I hope to be at my best so I can bring joy to this city and to all of the people who are putting their faith in me. I'm looking forward to meeting all of the passionate Minnesota fans because I'm also a passionate player who wants to give everything on the field and always wants to win."

Rodríguez - the legendary Colombian international and one of the most recognizable players in global soccer - joins the Loons following a season with Club León in Liga MX. Prior to his time with León, Rodriguez played for some of the most noteworthy clubs across the soccer landscape, including Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga, Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga, AS Monaco in France's Ligue 1 and Everton in the English Premier League.

Internationally, Rodríguez has represented Colombia's national team at the U17, U20 and senior levels. Playing in both the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, he is set to captain his national team in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At the international youth level, Rodríguez participated in the 2007 South American Under-17 Championship, FIFA U17 World Cup, 2011 Toulon Tournament (U20), South American U20 Championship and FIFA U20 World Cup. He made his senior team debut in 2011 and has since accumulated 122 caps for Los Cafeteros. The Colombian National Team captain has scored 31 goals for Colombia. Following his participation in the 2014 World Cup, where he earned the Golden Boot after scoring six goals, Rodríguez was named to the FIFA World Cup All-Star Team, Dream Team, and won goal of the Tournament and the FIFA Puskás Award. Rodríguez has also participated in four Copa América tournaments, most recently the 2024 edition where he earned the Golden Ball and Second Team of the Tournament honor (first 2019).

Rodríguez's soccer career began in Academia Tolimense de Fútbol in 2001 before joining Envigado FC's youth system in 2005. He signed his first professional contract in 2006 with the club and made his first team debut at the age of 14 years and 313 days old. In 2008, Rodríguez signed with Argentina's top-division side CA Banfield, scoring 10 goals and seven assists in 50 appearances. He was also part of the team that won the Argentina Primera Division Apertura 2009 title.

Rodríguez then played three seasons with FC Porto from 2010-13, where the club won the league title all three seasons, Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira (2010, 2012, 2013), Taça de Portugal (2011) and UEFA Europa League (2010-11). In 108 appearances for the Portugal first-division side, Rodríguez had 74 goal contributions with 32 goals and 42 assists, and earned the LPFP Award for Breakthrough Player of the Year (2011-12) and the Portuguese Golden Ball (2012).

The Colombian international later signed with AS Monaco from 2013-2014 before joining Real Madrid following his appearance in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Rodríguez played for the La Liga club from 2014-20, recording 37 goals and 42 assists in 125 games played. Rodríguez ended his time with Real Madrid as a two-time Champions League winner, two-time UEFA Super Cup winner, two-time FIFA Club World Cup winner, two-time La Liga champion and winner of the 2020 Supercopa de España. He spent two seasons on loan with Bayern Munich from 2017-19, where he was also DFB-Pokal champion, two-time Bundesliga title winner and two-time German Super Cup winner with the club.

Rodríguez additionally played for Everton (2020-21), Al-Rayyan (2021-22), Olympiacos (2022-23) and São Paulo (2023-24). Overall, Rodríguez has competed in Colombia, Argentina, Portugal, France, Spain, Germany, England, Qatar, Greece, Brazil, and Mexico's top divisions from 2008-25, tallying 127 goals and 161 assists in 516 appearances across all competitions.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs attacking midfielder James Rodríguez to a guaranteed contract through June 2026, with a club option through December 2026.

VITALS

James Rodríguez (haa-mes row-dree-guhz)

Position: Attacking midfielder

Date of Birth: July 12, 1991 (34 years old)

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 163 lbs.

Birthplace: Cúcuta, Colombia

Hometown: Ibagué, Colombia

Citizenship: Colombia, Spain

Previous Club: Club León







