Charlotte FC Loans Goalkeeper Chituru Odunze to Phoenix Rising FC

Published on February 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced that the Club has sent goalkeeper Chituru Odunze on a season-long loan to USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC.

"It is incredibly important for young talents to earn minutes and see consistent match action to continue their development. This is a great opportunity for Chituru to gain competitive experience and further improve his skills," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "Everyone at the Club wishes Chituru well this season with Phoenix and we look forward to following his progress."

Odunze, 23, suffered a lower body injury in the 2025 preseason that sidelined him for a majority of the season. He returned to action in August with the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Crown Legacy FC, where he appeared in four matches, all starts, and tallied 18 saves. The keeper has notched three clean sheets and 87 saves through 26 career appearances with CLFC.

Transaction: Charlotte FC sends goalkeeper Chituru Odunze on a season-long loan to Phoenix Rising FC.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.