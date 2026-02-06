FC Cincinnati to Play Additional Preseason Match against Brooklyn FC

CLEARWATER, Fla. - FC Cincinnati and Brooklyn FC will play a preseason friendly match on Tuesday, February 10 at Walter Campbell Sports Park in Clearwater, Fla., the clubs announced today. Brooklyn FC are a club competing in the USL Championship and will begin their first season of play in 2026.

The additional match has been scheduled to maximize the minutes for the FC Cincinnati squad ahead of the club's opening match in Concacaf Champions Cup against O&M FC on February 18.

All preseason matches can be followed on FCCincinnati.com, through the club's live blog, as well as on FC Cincinnati's official X account. FC Cincinnati's updated preseason schedule is below.

2026 FC Cincinnati Preseason Matches:

Friday, Jan. 23 - 1-1 D (105 min) vs. New England Revolution (IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.)

Wednesday, Jan. 28 - 1-1 D (90 min) - vs. Houston Dynamo FC (Al Lang Stadium; Tampa, Fla.)

Saturday, Feb. 7 - vs. Detroit City FC (Walter Campbell Sports Park; Clearwater, Fla.)

Tuesday, Feb. 10 - vs Brooklyn FC (Walter Campbell Sports Park; Clearwater, Fla.)

Wednesday, Feb. 11 - vs. Orlando City SC (Waters Sportsplex; Tampa, Fla.)

2026 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener

Wednesday, Feb. 18 - at O&M FC - 8 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Cibao FC; Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic)

Saturday, Feb. 21 - vs. Atlanta United FC - 4:30 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)







