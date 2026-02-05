FC Cincinnati Kick off 2026 with Addition of Evolv Express Systems to TQL Stadium Entrances

Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced it has completed a venue-wide installation of Evolv ExpressÃ¯Æ' at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The stadium, which opened in 2021 and has a seating capacity of 26,000, is home to Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati and has also hosted a wide range of international soccer matches, concerts, and other events. Known for its innovative design, TQL Stadium maintains an intimate feel, despite being one of the largest soccer-specific stadiums in North America.

In total, seven Express systems will service all fan entrances, as well as the staff entrance, at the venue when the team's 2026 season starts on Saturday, February 21. These systems were initially utilized at TQL Stadium for an international soccer event and have remained on site.

Express's concealed weapons detection systems use advanced sensor technology and Artificial Intelligence to detect concealed threats and identify the person and location of the potential threat, while allowing people to move through checkpoints at their natural walking pace. The system is designed to screen visitors effectively while helping minimize congestion and disruptions to traffic flow at entry points.

Concurrent with the deployment, Evolv has been designated as "An Official Fan Screening Partner of FC Cincinnati" and "An Official Fan Screening Partner of TQL Stadium." These official designations join more than 50 others that Evolv holds with its sports team and venue customers in North America.

"We're excited to welcome fans for the 2026 season and continue the enhanced arrival experience we started last summer thanks to Evolv Express," said Bill Wiswesser, Senior Vice President of Facilities for FC Cincinnati and General Manager of TQL Stadium. "After seeing Express in operation last summer at our stadium, we knew we wanted to make that temporary deployment permanent to deliver a world-class guest experience at every FC Cincinnati match and stadium event."

"We're pleased to partner with FC Cincinnati and TQL Stadium," said John Baier, Evolv's Vice President of Sports & Entertainment. "We appreciate the team's trust in us to help deliver a positive first impression and welcoming experience to every fan arriving at this award-winning venue."

The addition of TQL Stadium strengthens Evolv's sports presence in Ohio, joining Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland (home of the Cleveland Browns professional football team) and ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (formerly Lower.com Field) in Columbus (home of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team).







Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.