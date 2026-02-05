LAFC Home Match against Minnesota United Rescheduled

Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that the club's regular-season home match against Minnesota United, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m. PT, has been rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1:30 p.m. PT, at BMO Stadium in downtown Los Angeles. The match will be available for free for Apple TV subscribers with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean).

The Black & Gold begin the 2026 season on the road against Real CD España of Honduras in Concacaf Champions Cup play on Tuesday, Feb. 17, before officially kicking off the 2026 MLS regular season in historic fashion at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 21, against the reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF. Kickoff for the match against Miami is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT and tickets are available at lafc.com/tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.