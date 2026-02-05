Whitecaps FC Acquire AFCON Winner, Senegalese International Forward Cheikh Sabaly

Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that the club has acquired Senegalese international forward Cheikh Sabaly via transfer from French Ligue 1 side FC Metz. Sabaly has agreed to a contract through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer season, with a club option for the 2029-30 season. The 26-year-old will officially join the club's MLS roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, visa, work permit, and medical.

"Cheikh is an athletic, dynamic attacking player who last season helped his team with 19 goal participations to promote to Ligue 1," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He has developed in highly competitive environments with Metz and the Senegal national team, and we believe the quality and experience he brings will make an immediate impact on our group. We are excited to welcome Cheikh to Vancouver."

Whitecaps FC forward Cheikh Sabaly

2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner with Senegal

12 appearances, one goal, four assists for Senegal's men's national team

Led FC Metz in goals with 15 during the 2024-25 Ligue 2 season, helping them secure promotion to Ligue 1

Over 200 appearances at the professional club level, tallying 72 goal contributions "I'm very excited to join Vancouver Whitecaps FC," added Sabaly. "This will be my first experience playing in North America, and I can't wait to help the team continue to compete for trophies by bringing my best on the pitch. I'm really looking forward to meeting the fans at our home matches and giving everything I have for them."

Sabaly arrives in Vancouver after spending the last eight years with French side FC Metz. During that span, the forward started 91 of his 122 appearances across Ligue 1, Ligue 2, and Coupe de France competition, while scoring 21 goals and adding 11 assists. His most prolific season with Metz came in the 2024-25 Ligue 2 season, when he finished as the club's leading goalscorer and was fourth overall in the league with 15 goals, while adding four assists. Capable of playing out wide or up top, Sabaly also featured for FC Metz B, recording nine starts, five goals, as well as two assists.

During his time at Metz, Sabaly had three separate loan spells in France. He spent the 2021-22 Ligue 2 season with Quevilly-Rouen Métropole, starting 12 of his 18 appearances across all competitions and registering two goals as well as three assists. In addition, Sabaly had two loan spells with Pau FC. In 2019-20, he recorded 12 goals and nine assists in 26 starts and 30 appearances as the team achieved promotion from the French third tier to Ligue 2. He then rejoined Pau for the following season, starting 18 matches and making 30 appearances in Ligue 2 while recording three goals along with four assists.

In total, Sabaly made 209 appearances at the professional club level in France, tallying 43 goals and 29 assists.

Prior to joining FC Metz, Sabaly came through the youth system at Senegalese side Académie Génération Foot, making four starts for the senior team after signing his first professional contract in 2017.

On the international stage, Sabaly has made 12 appearances for Senegal's men's national team, earning his first cap in August 2023 against Rwanda and scoring his lone goal for the Lions of Teranga in a 3-1 victory against England in June 2025. Most recently, the forward helped his country win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, making two appearances as a substitute and tallying one assist in their 3-0 group stage victory over Botswana.

Sabaly becomes the second Senegalese-born player to join Whitecaps FC in the MLS era.

TRANSACTION: On February 5, 2026, Whitecaps FC acquire forward Cheikh Sabaly via transfer from French Ligue 1 side FC Metz. Sabaly agrees to a contract through 2029-29 season, with a club option for 2029-30.

Cheikh Sabaly

Pronunciation: sh-ekh sah-bal-LEE

Position: Forward

Height: 5-06

Weight: 130 pounds

Date of Birth: March 4, 1999 in Kolda, Senegal

Hometown: Kolda, Senegal

Citizenship: Senegal

Status: International

Previous Clubs: FC Metz (2018-26), Pau FC (2019-20 - on loan, 2020-21 - on loan), US Quevilly-Rouen Métropole (2022) - on loan), Académie Génération Foot (2016-18)

Youth Club: Académie Génération Foot

Instagram: @cheikh_sabaly_11







Major League Soccer Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.