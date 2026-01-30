Whitecaps FC Acquire U22 Initiative Forward Bruno Caicedo

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that that the club has acquired Ecuadorian youth international Bruno Caicedo via transfer from Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A side Barcelona SC. Caicedo has agreed to a U22 Initiative contract through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer season, with a club option for the 2029-30 season. The 21-year-old forward will officially join the club's MLS roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, visa, work permit, and medical.

"Bruno has been on our radar for some time now," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "We've seen him develop into a player capable of making a real impact in the final third, and we believe he's ready to take the next step in his career. Like our other U22 Initiative signings, he brings raw talent and ability, is dynamic, and poses a threat in transition. We're excited to help him reach the next level as he begins this new chapter in Vancouver."

Whitecaps FC forward Bruno Caicedo

Four starts with Ecuador's U-20 side at the 2025 U-20 South American Championship

Three goals, three assists in 21 starts and 31 appearances across all competitions for Orense SC in 2025

22 appearances, 10 starts, and one goal across all competitions for Cubayá FC in 2024

Product of Barcelona SC's youth academy "I'm really happy to join this great club," added Caicedo. "I will leave everything on the field and can't wait to be at BC Place to play in front of the best fans in Vancouver,"

A product of Barcelona SC's youth academy, Caicedo spent the last two years developing on loan with a pair of Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A sides. Most recently, the forward started 21 of his 31 appearances across all competitions for Orense SC, recording three goals as well as three assists. In 2024, Caicedo experienced his first season at the professional level with Cumbayá FC, making 10 starts in 22 appearances and scoring his first professional goal against CD Macará.

On the international stage, Caicedo has represented Ecuador's U-20 side, making four starts at the 2025 U-20 South American Championship.

In addition to coming through the Barcelona SC academy, Caicedo also spent time with the U-20 team of Brazilian outfit Flamengo.

Caicedo is the third U22 initiative player on Vancouver's roster, joining Colombian fullback Édier Ocampo and Japanese-born, Peruvian international Kenji Cabrera. He also becomes the second Ecuadorian to play for the club in the MLS era.

TRANSACTION: On January 30, 2026, Whitecaps FC acquire forward Bruno Caicedo via transfer from Barcelona SC. Caicedo agrees to a U22 initiative contract through the 2028-29 MLS season, with a club option for the 2029-30 season.

Bruno Caicedo

Pronunciation: kai-say-doh

Position: Forward

Height: 5-11

Weight: 155 pounds

Date of Birth: January 15, 2005 in Esmeraldas, Ecuador

Hometown: Esmeraldas, Ecuador

Citizenship: Ecuador

Status: International, U22 initiative

Previous Clubs: Barcelona SC (2024-26), Orense SC (2025 - on loan), Cumbayá FC (2024 - on loan)

Youth Clubs: Barcelona SC Academy, Flamengo U-20

Instagram: @bruno__caicedo16







