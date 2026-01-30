Group Tickets for 2026 on Sale Now
Published on January 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
As the reigning MLS Cup Champions approach a thrilling new season, Inter Miami CF announced today group tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2026 campaign. Grab your friends, family, coworkers, and/or teammates and join us for unforgettable matchdays during the historic 2026 season at the Club's new world-class home at Miami Freedom Park.
Groups of 10 or more receive access to exclusive benefits designed to make your matchday unforgettable: Group Benefits Include:
Ticket savings for groups of 10+
Reserved seating so your group sits together
Access to VIP experiences
Group name featured on the videoboard
A dedicated group sales representative to support your booking
From birthday celebrations and school outings to company events and client hosting, group tickets turn matchday into a shared experience you won't forget.
For more information visit https://www.intermiamicf.com/tickets/groups/purchase. For questions on group tickets, please contact our Group Sales team at (305) 428-0611 or tickets@intermiamicf.com.
