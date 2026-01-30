LA Galaxy Fan Council Returns for Third Season

Published on January 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park announce the continuation of the LA Galaxy Fan Council aimed to strengthen the growth of the fan to front office relationship and further the club's fan engagement approach. Now heading into its third year in existence, the Fan Council is an opportunity for fans to get involved with the LA Galaxy and serve as a prominent voice of the fan base with intent to inform club decision-making by providing valuable feedback.

The 2026 LA Galaxy Fan Council is open to both Season Ticket Members and non-Season Ticket Members and will be comprised of a diverse group of 17 total members that represent the fan base. The council will meet twice annually at a minimum with both LA Galaxy and AEG executives, allowing them the opportunity to provide valuable feedback throughout the year to help drive club decisions.

Fans can apply to be a part of the 2026 LA Galaxy Fan Council via the following form. The application is now open and will close on February 9. From there, applications will be reviewed and the selected members will be contacted via email. Once finalized, the Fan Council will be formerly announced during the week of February 16 via LA Galaxy social media platforms. More information is available at lagalaxy.com/fancouncil. For questions regarding the Fan Council, please email fancouncil@lagalaxy.com.







