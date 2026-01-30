St. Louis CITY SC Signs Dante Polvara from Scottish Premiership Side Aberdeen F.C.

Published on January 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC has acquired Dante Polvara on a permanent transfer from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen F.C. Polvara is signed through the 2027-2028 season, with a club option for the 2028-2029 season. Polvara will join the team pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Additionally, St. Louis acquired Polvara's Right of First Refusal (ROFR) from New York City FC (NYCFC) for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to an additional $100,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met. NYCFC also retains a percentage of any potential future transfer or trade.

"We're excited to bring Dante to St. Louis and believe he will add quality and competition to our group," said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "He is a versatile player who can impact games in both defense and in midfield, and at 6-foot-4, he brings an imposing physical presence while still being technically clean on the ball. He's still young but has gained valuable experience from Scotland and European competition which will help him contribute right away."

Polvara, a Pleasantville, New York native, developed his game in NYCFC's academy before starring at Georgetown University, where he earned back-to-back Big East Midfielder of the Year honors and won the Hermann Trophy in 2021, which is awarded annually in St. Louis. Following his collegiate career, he made the move to Aberdeen, recording six goals and seven assists in 93 appearances for the Dons.

Polvara made his professional debut with Aberdeen in 2022, and was loaned to Charleston Battery in 2023, where he played 18 matches before returning to Scotland. Polvara netted his first goal for Aberdeen in 2023 in a UEFA Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt and later won his first trophy, the Scottish Cup in 2025, converting a penalty in the final following a 1-1 draw with Celtic FC.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC has acquired Dante Polvara on a permanent transfer from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen F.C. Polvara is signed through June 30, 2028, with a club option for the 2028-2029 season. Additionally, St. Louis acquired Polvara's Right of First Refusal (ROFR) from New York City FC (NYCFC) for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to an additional $100,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met. NYCFC also retains a percentage of any potential future transfer or trade.

PLAYER INFORMATION

Name: Dante Polvara

Position: Midfielder/Defender

Birthplace: Pleasantville, New York

Birthdate: 06/21/2000 (25)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 190 lbs

Previous Club: Aberdeen FC







Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.