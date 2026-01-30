International Duty Roundup: Academy Players on National Team Duty in January

Published on January 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy began 2026 on the international stage, with several players earning national team call-ups throughout the month of January. From domestic training camps to international friendlies and preparation for upcoming Concacaf competitions, the Club's young talent continues to gain valuable experience at the international level.

Here's a look at the Academy players who represented their countries during the January international window:

Cai McLean - Jamaica U-20

Center back Cai McLean was selected to join the Jamaica U-20 national team for a preparation camp ahead of the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship, set to begin on July 25. The camp provided McLean with an important opportunity to continue his development within Jamaica's youth setup.

Nicholas Almeida - U.S. U-19 & Peyton Presson - U.S. U-18

Defender Nicholas Almeida and forward Peyton Presson were called into the U.S. Youth National Team programs at the U-19 and U-18 levels, respectively. Both players took part in a domestic training camp held in Phoenix, Arizona from Jan. 10-17.

Gabriel Florentino - Dominican Republic U-17

Gabriel Florentino joined the Dominican Republic U-17 squad for a preparation camp as the team builds toward the Concacaf U-17 World Cup Qualifiers.

Sean Gormley - Peru U-17

Sean Gormley represented Peru's U-17 national team during a series of international friendlies, serving as part of the team's preparation process for the upcoming Concacaf U-17 World Cup Qualifiers.

Luis Moringlane - Puerto Rico U-17

Luis Moringlane was called into Puerto Rico's U-17 national team for a training camp from Jan. 8-10, continuing the squad's preparations for the Concacaf qualifying stage.

Leandro Padilla - Honduras U-17

Leandro Padilla joined the Honduran U-17 national team for a preparation camp ahead of the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers.

Levi Williams - Trinidad and Tobago U-17

Levi Williams and Trinidad and Tobago's U-17 squad took part in a training camp and a series of international friendlies as they gear up for the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers.

Kai Williamson - Jamaica U-17

Winger Kai Williamson represented Jamaica at the U-17 level, contributing to the team's preparations for the upcoming Concacaf qualifying competition.

Nash Dearmin & Zidane Cadet - U.S. U-17

Inter Miami CF Academy products Nash Dearmin and Zidane Cadet were named alternates for the U.S. U-17 national team preparation camp, remaining on standby as the group prepares for the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.