Inter Miami CF Academy Gears up for 2026 Weston Cup Action
Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF Academy is set to compete in the 25th edition of the Weston Cup, Florida's largest youth soccer tournament. Academy teams from the U-8 through U-17 levels will take part in the competition beginning Friday, Feb. 13, with play continuing through Monday, Feb. 16 for teams that advance to the finals.
2026 Weston Cup full competition schedule, brackets and results are available HERE.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-17 - MLS Next (Red) (N)
Friday, February 13 at 8 p.m. ET: vs. Strikers Miami FC Strikers Miami FC 2009 Elite Rios
Saturday, February 14 at 12:30 p.m. ET: vs. Miami Futbol Academy Rush Miami Futbol Academy Rush 2009 U17 MLS AD
Sunday, February 15 at 12:30 p.m. ET: vs. Galacticos Soccer Academy GALACTICOS SOCCER ACADEMY U17 MLS AD
Our Academy's U-17 side will be competing in Bracket B of the U-17 MLS Next (Red) (N) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket B, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Monday, Feb. 16 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-16 - MLS Next (Red) (N)
Friday, February 13 at 8 p.m. ET: vs. Key Biscayne SC KBSC Academy 2010
Saturday, February 14 at 5 p.m. ET: vs. One FC ONE FC 16U MLS NEXT AD
Sunday, February 15 at 2 p.m. ET: vs. GALACTICOS SOCCER ACADEMY U16 MLS AD
Our Academy's U-16 side will be competing in Bracket B of the U-16 MLS Next (Red) (N) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket B, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Monday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-15 - MLS Next (Red) (N)
Friday, February 13 at 8 p.m. ET: vs. Woodbridge Soccer Club (Can) Woodbridge 2011 OPDL Boys
Saturday, February 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET: vs. One FC ONE FC 15U MLS NEXT AD
Sunday, February 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET: vs. Galacticos Soccer Academy GALACTICOS SOCCER ACADEMY U15 MLS AD
Our Academy's U-15 side will be competing in Bracket B of the U-15 MLS Next (Red) (N) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket B, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Monday, Feb. 16 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-14 - Gold (Red) (N)
Friday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET: vs. Woodbridge Soccer Club (Can) Woodbridge strikers OPDL 2012
Saturday, February 14 at 11 a.m. ET: vs. Parkland Soccer Club Parkland SC ECNL B12
Sunday, February 15 at 11 a.m. ET: vs. Galacticos Soccer Academy GALACTICOS SOCCER ACADEMY U14 MLS AD
Our Academy's U-14 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U-14 Gold (Red) (N) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the semifinal which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the final on Monday, Feb. 16 at 8 a.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-13 - Gold (Red) (N)
Friday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET: vs. Miami Athletic Club ACADEMIA METODO COIRA 2013 ELITE
Saturday, February 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET: vs. Kalamata FC
Sunday, February 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET: vs. Doral SC Doral SC ECNL 2013
Our Academy's U-13 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U-13 Gold (Red) (N) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the semifinal which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. ET, with the final on Monday, Feb. 16 at 8 a.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-12 - U13 Gold (Red)
Friday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET: vs. Miami Futbol Academy Rush 2014 (U12) PRE MLS I
Saturday, February 14 at 2 p.m. ET: vs. Weston FC Weston FC 2014 Future Elite I
Sunday, February 15 at 12:30 p.m. ET: vs. One FC ONE FC B2014 PRE-MLS
Our Academy's U-12 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U13 Gold (Red) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the semifinal which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the final on Monday, Feb. 16 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-11 - U11 Gold (Red)
Friday, February 13 at 6 p.m. ET: vs. Weston FC 2015 Future Elite I
Saturday, February 14 at 10:30 a.m. ET: vs. GALACTICOS SOCCER ACADEMY 2015 ELITE
Sunday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. ET: vs. Mount Pleasant Football Academy
Our Academy's U-11 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U11 Gold (Red) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the semifinal which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2:15 p.m. ET, with the final on Monday, Feb. 16 at 9:15 a.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-10 - U10 Gold (Red)
Friday, February 13 at 6 p.m. ET: vs. Strikers Miami FC Strikers Miami FC 2016 PRE ECNL
Saturday, February 14 at 9:15 a.m. ET: vs. ONE FC B2016 BLACK
Sunday, February 15 at 9:15 a.m. ET: vs. Greater Boca YSA SFFA 2016 Boys Blue
Our Academy's U-10 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U10 Gold (Red) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the semifinal which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the final on Monday, Feb. 16 at 9:15 a.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-9 - U9 Gold (Red)
Friday, February 13 at 7 p.m. ET: vs. Weston FC 2017 Future Elite II
Saturday, February 14 at 10:30 a.m. ET: vs. DME Academy, Sarasota DME Academy 2017B Tampa
Sunday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. ET: vs. Galacticos Soccer Academy Galacticos 2017 Elite
Our Academy's U-9 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U9 Gold (Red) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the semifinal which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2:15 p.m. ET, with the final on Monday, Feb. 16 at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-8 - U8 Gold
Friday, February 13 at 6 p.m. ET: vs.Coerfontaine FC CFC 19/18 Premier
Saturday, February 14 at 9:15 a.m. ET: vs. Weston FC 2018 Future Elite II
Sunday, February 15 at 9:15 a.m. ET: vs. CBF School Boca Raton CBF 2018
Our Academy's U-8 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U8 Gold (Red) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the semifinal which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. ET, with the final on Monday, Feb. 16 at 9:15 a.m. ET.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
