Two Set Piece Goals Pace 2-2 Draw against Austin FC in Second Match of 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC vs. Austin FC iat the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

Indio, Calif. - Chicago Fire FC earned a 2-2 draw against Austin FC in the second match of the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Defender Andrew Gutman opened his preseason account with the opening goal of the match off a corner kick in the first half. Backline teammate Jack Elliott bookended the match with another set piece tally with eight minutes remaining to keep the Fire unbeaten in four preseason matches.

Chicago got off to another hot start in Coachella with a corner kick in the 12th minute. Zinckernagel lofted a cross into the far side of the box, where center back Joel Waterman flicked it across the six-yard box to Gutman. The left back slammed home the pass to give the Fire a 1-0 lead.

Austin tied it up with a deflected long-range effort from midfielder Robert Taylor in the 26th minute, then took the lead 20 minutes into the second half with a goal from newcomer Jayden Nelson. But with eight minutes left in the match, Schaumburg, Ill. native Chris Mueller dropped a corner kick from the right to the top of the six-yard box, where Elliott finished the play with a header to wrap up the scoring in the draw.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC 2:2 Austin FC

Goals:

CHI - Gutman (1) (Waterman 1) 12'

ATX - Taylor (1) 27'

ATX - Nelson (1) 65'

CHI - Elliott (1) (Mueller 1) 82'

Discipline:

ATX - Svatok (Caution) 33'

CHI - Oregel Jr. (Caution) 48'

ATX - Thomas (Caution) 54'

CHI - Glasgow (Caution) 87'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady (Cohen, 46'), D Barroso (Dean, 46'), D Waterman (capt.) (Rogers, 46'), D Mbokazi (Elliott, 46'), D Gutman (Glasgow, 46'), M Lod (Pineda, 46'), M D'Avilla (Cupps, 46'), M Salétros (Oregel Jr., 46'), M Haile-Selassie (Dithejane, 46'; Hlyut, 71'), F Shokalook (Poreba, 46'), F Zinckernagel (Mueller, 46')

Subs not used: GK Gal

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Austin FC: GK Las, D Bell (Hines-Ike, 63'), D Gallagher (Djordjević, 40'), D Kolmanic (Nelson, 63'), D Rosales (Thomas, 40'), D Svatok (Dubersarsky, 40'), M Pereira, M Ilie Sánchez (Sabovic, 40'), M Taylor (Biro, 63'), M F. Torres (Badawiya, 40'), F Uzuni

Subs not used: GK Stuver, M Alastuey, M E. Torres, F Fodrey

Head Coach: Nico Estévez

Referee: Muhammad Kaleia

Assistant Referees: Mike Nickerson, Bennett Savage

Fourth Official: Abdou Ndiaye

Venue: Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.)

