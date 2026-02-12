Two Set Piece Goals Pace 2-2 Draw against Austin FC in Second Match of 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
Indio, Calif. - Chicago Fire FC earned a 2-2 draw against Austin FC in the second match of the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Defender Andrew Gutman opened his preseason account with the opening goal of the match off a corner kick in the first half. Backline teammate Jack Elliott bookended the match with another set piece tally with eight minutes remaining to keep the Fire unbeaten in four preseason matches.
Chicago got off to another hot start in Coachella with a corner kick in the 12th minute. Zinckernagel lofted a cross into the far side of the box, where center back Joel Waterman flicked it across the six-yard box to Gutman. The left back slammed home the pass to give the Fire a 1-0 lead.
Austin tied it up with a deflected long-range effort from midfielder Robert Taylor in the 26th minute, then took the lead 20 minutes into the second half with a goal from newcomer Jayden Nelson. But with eight minutes left in the match, Schaumburg, Ill. native Chris Mueller dropped a corner kick from the right to the top of the six-yard box, where Elliott finished the play with a header to wrap up the scoring in the draw.
Social: X - @chicagofire, @VamosFire (Hashtags: #cf97 #VamosFire) | Instagram - @chicagofire | Facebook
Box Score:
Chicago Fire FC 2:2 Austin FC
Goals:
CHI - Gutman (1) (Waterman 1) 12'
ATX - Taylor (1) 27'
ATX - Nelson (1) 65'
CHI - Elliott (1) (Mueller 1) 82'
Discipline:
ATX - Svatok (Caution) 33'
CHI - Oregel Jr. (Caution) 48'
ATX - Thomas (Caution) 54'
CHI - Glasgow (Caution) 87'
Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady (Cohen, 46'), D Barroso (Dean, 46'), D Waterman (capt.) (Rogers, 46'), D Mbokazi (Elliott, 46'), D Gutman (Glasgow, 46'), M Lod (Pineda, 46'), M D'Avilla (Cupps, 46'), M Salétros (Oregel Jr., 46'), M Haile-Selassie (Dithejane, 46'; Hlyut, 71'), F Shokalook (Poreba, 46'), F Zinckernagel (Mueller, 46')
Subs not used: GK Gal
Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Austin FC: GK Las, D Bell (Hines-Ike, 63'), D Gallagher (Djordjević, 40'), D Kolmanic (Nelson, 63'), D Rosales (Thomas, 40'), D Svatok (Dubersarsky, 40'), M Pereira, M Ilie Sánchez (Sabovic, 40'), M Taylor (Biro, 63'), M F. Torres (Badawiya, 40'), F Uzuni
Subs not used: GK Stuver, M Alastuey, M E. Torres, F Fodrey
Head Coach: Nico Estévez
Referee: Muhammad Kaleia
Assistant Referees: Mike Nickerson, Bennett Savage
Fourth Official: Abdou Ndiaye
Venue: Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.)
Images from this story
|
Chicago Fire FC vs. Austin FC iat the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2026
- Timbers Drop 3-2 Result to San Jose Earthquakes at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers
- Second-half comeback marks second win in as many games in 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - San Jose Earthquakes
- Two Set Piece Goals Pace 2-2 Draw against Austin FC in Second Match of 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Conclude Preseason Slate in 3-2 Loss against Orlando City SC - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Acquire International Slot from Austin FC - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Earns Scorless Draw against D.C. United - Minnesota United FC
- Galaxy Cruise to 3-0 Win over STL - LA Galaxy
- Injury Update: Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
- Champions Tour Update - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Defeats Red Bull New York 3-2 in Club's Second Match of Torneo de Tejas Preseason Tournament - Atlanta United FC
- Torneo de Tejas: FC Dallas Falls 2-1 to Houston Dynamo FC - FC Dallas
- England Select Swope Soccer Village for Team Base Camp Training Site - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF Academy Gears up for 2026 Weston Cup Action - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Unveils "The Evergreen State Kit" - Seattle Sounders FC
- The Presagio Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2026 Season - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Unveils 2026 Kit with a Lifestyle Campaign Signaling a New Era for the Club and Audi Field - D.C. United
- The Presagio Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2026 Season - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Unveils New 18th & Vine Secondary Jersey - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Unveils 2026-27 Primary Jersey - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Unveil the Seven Hills Kit - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Launches New 'Winter Armour' Community Kit Uniform - Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Launch New Coastal Jersey - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Launch Mission Control Kit, Inspired by Houston's Pioneering Spirit in Space Exploration - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Unveil the Colorful Colorado Kit Ahead Of the 2026 MLS Season - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas Unveils New "DNA Kit" Ahead of 2026 Season - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF to Host Hiring Fair at Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center on February 21 - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Midfielder Eddi Tagseth - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Advances to Round of 16 in Concacaf Champions Cup with 4-2 Aggregate Win over Pumas UNAM - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Two Set Piece Goals Pace 2-2 Draw against Austin FC in Second Match of 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Chris Mueller Tallies Late Game-Winner in Coachella Valley Invitational Opener against LA Galaxy
- Chicago Fire FC Reveals 2026 Season Theme Nights and Matchday Giveaways
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes
- On Track for 2028: An Update on Our New Stadium