Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Midfielder Eddi Tagseth

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has extended the contract of midfielder Eddi Tagseth through December of 2027 with an option through December of 2028.

"My first year here was amazing, and I am very happy and proud to extend my contract," said Tagseth. "I am even more motivated to work hard and become a better player for this club and to help this team, and I am excited to continue playing for the fans of Nashville."

"Eddi has the ability to positively impact our team in so many different ways and brings significant value to our group," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He will continue to be a key contributor to both our present and future."

Tagseth, who originally signed with the the Boys in Gold from Norway's Eliteserien through the 2026 season in November of 2024, became a mainstay in Nashville's midfield during his first season in Music City, appearing in 39 of the club's 42 matches across all competitions and helping lead the team to the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championship.

The midfielder registered four assists in his first MLS season and Nashville SC had a plus-21 goal differential when Tagseth was on the field in 2025.

