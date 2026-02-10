Nashville SC Loans Forward Adem Sipić to Bundesliga 2's Eintracht Braunschweig
Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has loaned forward Adem Sipić to German Budesliga 2 side Eintracht Braunschweig through July 13, 2026.
Sipić signed with the Boys in Gold in 2023 as a Homegrown player after developing at Nashville SC's Academy and has registered seven goals and one assist in 53 career appearances with NSC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club.
Transaction: Nashville SC loans forward Adem Sipić to German Bundesliga 2's Eintracht Braunschweig through July 13, 2026 on Feb. 10, 2026
Major League Soccer Stories from February 10, 2026
- FC Cincinnati Win Penultimate Preseason Match against Brooklyn FC, 2-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Dominik Chong Qui Expected to Miss Four-To-Six Weeks - Atlanta United FC
- Real Salt Lake Acquires 25-Year-Old Uruguayan Juan Manuel Sanabria from Liga MX Club Atlético San Luis - Real Salt Lake
- Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Nariman Akhundzada from Qarabağ FK - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Loans Forward Adem Sipić to Bundesliga 2's Eintracht Braunschweig - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Unveils the 2026 Unprecedented Unity Kit - San Diego FC
- Revolution Unveil the New "Independence Day" Kit - New England Revolution
- LAFC Debuts New 2026 Home Kit Ahead of Club's Ninth Season - Los Angeles FC
- The All Nations Kit: New York City FC Unveil New Secondary Kit - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Reveals New Primary Kit Ahead of 2026 Season - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Reveal Civic Stadium Kit Honoring 100th anniversary of Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Introduce VeloCITY, New Home Kit for the 2026 Season - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Introduces 'Reverb' Primary Jersey for 2026 and 2027 Seasons - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Unveil New 2026 Primary "1776 Kit" - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Clubs and adidas to Unveil 2026 Jerseys - MLS
- CF Montréal Partners with PROCURE to Unveil New Away Jersey - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Presents 2026 'Decade Kit' - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC Nets Club-Record Fee in Transfer of Jonathan Pérez - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Lukas MacNaughton - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Unveils the 2026 Unprecedented Unity Kit - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Agustín Anello - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Loans Forward Adem Sipić to Bundesliga 2's Eintracht Braunschweig
- Nashville SC Introduces 'Reverb' Primary Jersey for 2026 and 2027 Seasons
- Nashville SC Nets Club-Record Fee in Transfer of Jonathan Pérez
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Defender Jeisson Palacios
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Defender Andy Najar