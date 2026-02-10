Nashville SC Loans Forward Adem Sipić to Bundesliga 2's Eintracht Braunschweig

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has loaned forward Adem Sipić to German Budesliga 2 side Eintracht Braunschweig through July 13, 2026.

Sipić signed with the Boys in Gold in 2023 as a Homegrown player after developing at Nashville SC's Academy and has registered seven goals and one assist in 53 career appearances with NSC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club.

