Revolution Unveil the New "Independence Day" Kit
Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
BOSTON - The New England Revolution today unveiled the Independence Day kit, featuring a bold design commemorating 250 years of American independence. The Revolution's new Club Kit, which will be worn during the 2026 and 2027 MLS seasons, is available now at the Gillette Stadium ProShop and online in the MLS Store.
The new Independence Day kit features a radiant starburst design inspired by classic patriotic bunting and evokes summer fireworks displays that have been lighting up New England skies for two-and-a-half centuries. An explosion of red and white lines against a navy foundation emanates from the Revolution seal over the heart. Coupled with the Heritage Tree on the shirtfront and "Est. 1776" on the collar, every aspect of the jersey is inspired by the New England pride that helped shape the country. The Independence Day jersey is paired with navy shorts adorned by three red stripes down each side. The red, white, and blue socks also sport the Revolution seal across the shins.
"New England's proud revolutionary history is woven into the fabric of our club at every level, from our name, to our fighting spirit, to the kits our players wear onto the field," said Cathal Conlon, Revolution Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. "The Independence Day kit is a striking design unlike anything we've had in decades. It offers a fresh take on iconic patriotic imagery, yet is immediately recognizable as a Revolution jersey with our classic red, white, and blue color palette. We look forward to seeing it on the pitch and in the stands when the 2026 season kicks off later this month."
Fans in Boston can pick up the Independence Day jersey today at Boston's Old State House (206 Washington Street) from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET. Located in the heart of historic Boston, the Old State House is the site of Boston's first reading of the Declaration of Independence in July 1776. The Revolution will then visit the North End, stopping by Ducali Pizzeria & Bar (289 Causeway Street) from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Next Tuesday, February 17, Revolution players Leonardo Campana, Andrew Farrell, and Malcolm Fry will kick off the first week of the new season by visiting Boston Children's Hospital, where they will present patients with the new jersey. In addition, from February 11 through February 18, fans can enter a sweepstakes in the Revolution mobile app for a chance to win a customized Independence Day jersey.
The Revolution will also continue to wear the team's Community kit, the Eastern White Pine, in 2026. Both kits feature Gillette as the club's official jersey partner for the second year.
The 2026 MLS regular season kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 21 when the Revolution travel to Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). The Revolution return to Foxborough for the home opener at Gillette Stadium, March 7 vs. Houston Dynamo FC (2:30 p.m. ET). Individual match tickets, Season Memberships, and multi-game packages are on sale now at Revolutionsoccer.net. Watch every match of the MLS season with an Apple TV subscription.
Images from this story
|
New England Revolution "Independence Day" kit
