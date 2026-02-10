Timbers Reveal Civic Stadium Kit Honoring 100th anniversary of Providence Park

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - In honor of Providence Park's 100th anniversary in 2026, the Portland Timbers today unveiled its 2026 community jersey, the Civic Stadium Kit. Originally opened in 1926 and named Multnomah Civic Stadium, Providence Park is one of the nation's most historic sporting venues and has been home to the Portland Timbers for the past 50 years. The Timbers' front-of-kit partner Bank of America makes its debut across the front of the jersey.

Situated in the heart of downtown Portland, Providence Park's legacy is rooted in community. Bringing people together for the last century, the stadium has hosted iconic sporting and entertainment events including ski jumping, college football, pro baseball, Women's World Cup games, and concerts by music legends like Elvis Presley and David Bowie. The Civic Stadium Kit celebrates a landmark of Portland history and civic pride.

Drawing from the stadium's original 1920s architecture, the Civic Stadium Kit features an intricate art deco pattern inspired by the venue's grand arches. The design incorporates visual cues from the North End seating, paying tribute to the supporters whose energy defines Timbers matchdays.

The kit's bold yellow chassis is accented with art deco arches rendered in Halo Green and Silver Green, complemented by Silver Green and coolwhite trim at the collar and sleeves. adidas' signature 3Stripes appear across the shoulders in Silver Green. Long-time partner Tillamook is featured on the sleeve.

Artistic elements celebrate the stadium's home on Morrison Street in Portland's Goose Hollow neighborhood. A stylized "Multnomah Civic Stadium" headlines the jock tag, resembling a 1940s era marquee painted on the building. The goose illustration along the lower left seam of the jersey represents the neighborhood's iconic bronze goose statue and Goose Hollow street signs. On the neck, the stadium's address is intertwined with the same recognizable ivy that continues to grow on the walls of the stadium.

The Civic Stadium Kit includes subtle holographic detailing on the logos across the chest, recognizing the global spotlight on North America during an international soccer summer. As a U.S.based club, the Timbers' crest incorporates stars woven into the background.

Engineered with adidas Climacool+ technology, the jersey combines advanced materials and targeted cooling zones to keep players dry and comfortable in all conditions. The Civic Stadium Kit will make its onfield debut during the Timbers' first road match of the 2026 MLS season.

Authentic and replica versions of the Civic Stadium Kit - including men's, women's, and youth sizes - are available online now at PTFCAuthentics.com and MLSstore.com.







