Timbers, D.C. United Play to Scoreless Draw in First Match of 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
Published on February 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
INDIO, Calif. - The Portland Timbers and D.C. United played to a scoreless draw in their opening match of the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational on Saturday afternoon. The Timbers will next play the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. (Pacific), streamed live on Timbers.com.
Portland's 2026 Preseason, Presented by Old Trapper
Today's encounter marked Portland's first of three at the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational, the preseason tournament being hosted at the Empire Polo Club fields in Indio, Calif. Up next, the Timbers will take on the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. (Pacific) before they close out the tournament against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. (Pacific). All Timbers matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will stream live on www.timbers.com. The team will return to Portland to host its regular season opener against the Eastern Conference's Columbus Crew on Feb. 21, at Providence Park; kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific).
Match Notables
Fourteen players from the Timbers' 2025 first-team roster appeared in today's match. Portland's most recent transfer signings, Alex Bonetig and Cole Bassett, both started in today's match, marking their first competitive appearance for the Green and Gold. Designated Player Kristoffer Velde also made his official CVI debut in today's match, starting and playing 77 minutes. Notably, Timbers Academy midfielder Eric Izoita made his first senior appearance, earning a start against D.C. United. Timbers2 player Noah Santos saw minutes as well, coming on as a late second-half substitute. 2026 MLS SuperDraft third round pick Lucas Fernandez-Kim also received match time, playing in the final 13 minutes of action.
Goal-Scoring Plays
None
Next Game
The Timbers will play their second match of the preseason tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 11, against the San Jose Earthquakes, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. (Pacific). All Timbers matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will stream live on www.timbers.com.
2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers vs. D.C. United
Feb. 7, 2026 - Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 0 0 0
D.C. United 0 0 0
Scoring Summary:
None
Misconduct Summary:
DCU: (caution), 39
DCU: Baribo (caution), 44
DCU: Herrera (caution), 52
POR: K. Miller (caution), 65
POR: Mora (caution), 71
Lineup:
POR: GK Pantemis, D Jura (E. Miller, 46), D Surman Š, D Bonetig (K. Miller, 62), D Fory (Smith, 77), M Izoita (Chara, 46), M Bassett (Ortiz, 77), F Lassiter (Mora, 62), F Velde (Santos, 77), F Antony (Fernandez-Kim, 77), F Guerra (Kelsy, 62)
Subs: GK Sulte, GK Joseph, D Bamford, D Lund, D Ondo, M Nuñez, M VanVoorhis
