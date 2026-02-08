Revolution Play CF Montreal in Preseason Action

Published on February 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

BRADENTON, Fla. - The New England Revolution and CF Montreal played three 45-minute periods at IMG Academy on Saturday afternoon, with Montreal holding off a late surge by the Revolution to claim a 2-1 victory. New England Head Coach Marko Mitrović deployed 23 different players for extended minutes during Saturday's contest, with Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry providing the lone goal for New England.

Montreal began the match with the wind at their backs, taking advantage to score twice in the opening 32 minutes. The Revolution nearly pulled one back with the last kick of the opening 45 minutes, as Ilay Feingold whipped a cross into the box that was headed wide by Carles Gil. New England continued pushing to open the second stanza, with Griffin Yow seeing a volleyed effort saved and Dor Turgeman heading a looping shot just over the crossbar.

Early in the final frame, Fry cut the deficit in half with his first goal of preseason. The 20-year-old from Groton, Mass. received a backheel pass from Revolution II midfielder and fellow Academy product Javaun Mussenden, slotting home a low shot into the bottom-left corner. Matt Polster was close to leveling the match in the 117th minute, delivering a low shot off the post.

After the match, Revolution Assistant Coach Sean Hughes, Ilay Feingold, and Malcolm Fry addressed the teams performance and preseason progress. View the links below to access footage, photos, and a complete transcript. The Revolution return to Foxborough next week to conclude preseason play on Saturday, Feb. 14 against Hartford Athletic at the Revolution Training Center.

Saturday, February 7, 2026

New England Revolution 1, CF Montreal 2

Scoring Summary

MTL - Prince Owusu 24'

MTL - Dagur Dan Thorhallsson 32'

NE - Malcolm Fry (Javaun Mussenden) 103'

Revolution 1st Session Lineup: Matt Turner; Will Sands, Tanner Beason, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold; Alhassan Yusuf, Brooklyn Raines, Carles Gil; Griffin Yow, Dor Turgeman, Leo Campana

Revolution 2nd Session Lineup: Matt Turner; Will Sands (Ethan Kohler 61'), Tanner Beason (Andrew Farrell 71'), Brayan Ceballos (Keegan Hughes 71'), Ilay Feingold (Gabe Dahlin 75'); Alhassan Yusuf (Allan Oyirwoth 61'), Brooklyn Raines (Matt Polster 71'), Carles Gil (Jackson Yueill 71'); Griffin Yow (Malcolm Fry 71'), Dor Turgeman (Javaun Mussenden 71'), Leo Campana (Cristiano Oliveira 71')

Revolution 3rd Session Lineup: Donovan Parisian; Ethan Kohler, Andrew Farrell, Keegan Hughes, Gabe Dahlin; Eric Klein, Matt Polster, Jackson Yueill; Malcolm Fry, Javaun Mussenden, Cristiano Oliveira.







