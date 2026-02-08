Atlanta United Draws Houston Dynamo 1-1 in Club's First Match of Inaugural Torneo de Tejas Preseason Tournament
Published on February 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
HOUSTON (Feb. 7, 2026) - Atlanta United played Houston Dynamo to a 1-1 draw in its opening match of the Torneo de Tejas, with Houston winning the penalty shootout to earn an extra point on Saturday night at Shell Energy Stadium. Atlanta will face Red Bull New York on Feb. 11 and FC Dallas on Feb. 14 to conclude the preseason tournament.
Scoring Summary
ATL - Latte Lath 38' (Will Reilly)
HOU - Lucas Halter 50' (Agustin Bouzat)
PK Summary
ATL - Berrocal ^
HOU - Markanich ^
ATL - Pita ^
HOU - Lingr ^
ATL - Brennan X
HOU - Holmes X
ATL - Gill X
HOU - Negri ^
ATL - Togashi ^
HOU - Wiesner ^
Notes:
Latte Lath scored his first goal of the preseason.
Will Reilly recorded his first assist of the preseason.
Houston won the penalty shootout 4-3, earning an extra point for the tournament standings.
Midfielders Steven Alzate, Alexey Miranchuk and Cooper Sanchez were not available and are each day-to-day.
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Lucas Hoyos
D: Ronald Hernandez
D: Enea Mihaj (Stian Gregersen- 56')
D: Juan Berrocal
D: Dominik Chong Qui (Matt Edwards - 56')
M: Tomás Jacob (Adyn Torres - 80')
M: Tristan Muyumba
M: Will Reilly (Adrian Gill - 71')
F: Miguel Almirón (Santiago Pita - 71')
F: Saba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan - 56')
F: Latte Lath (Cayman Togashi - 56')
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Toto Majub
HOUSTON DYNAMO STARTING LINEUP
GK: Jonathan Bond (Jimmy Maurer - 64')
D: Lucas Halter (Franco Negri - 76')
D: Antonio Carlos (Agustin Resch - 76')
D: Erik Sviachenko (Isaac Mwakutuya - 76')
D: Griffin Dorsey (Tomas Wiesner - 76')
M: Jack McGlynn (Diadie Samassekou - 76')
M: Agustin Bouzat (Matthew Arana - 76')
M: Lawrence Ennali (Ondrej Lingr - 76')
F: Mateusz Bogusz (Hector Herrera - 64')
F: Guilherme (Duane Holmes - 64')
F: Ezequiel Ponce (Nick Markanich - 76')
Substitutes not used:
Gilberto Rivera
