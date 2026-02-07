Torneo de Tejas: FC Dallas Defeats Red Bull New York 3-0

Published on February 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas opened its participation in the Torneo de Tejas today with a 3-0 win over MLS side Red Bull New York after 90 minutes. Logan Farrington finished the night with a brace, scoring in the 22' and 80', Anderson Julio scored in the 45'.

Farrington scored his third goal of the preseason in the 22nd minute to give FC Dallas its first goal of the night. A long ball from Christian Cappis played Bernard Kamungo into the space behind the Red Bull defense, and assisted Farrington running into the box to slot it past the keeper at the back post.

In the 45th minute, Julio found the back of the net to extend Dallas' lead to 2-0. Farrington netted his second goal of the day from the penalty spot after Sam Sarver drew a foul in the box.

Goalkeeper Michael Collodi obtained a clean sheet, including a penalty save against Emil Forsberg. Subbing on for Collodi in the third half was North Texas SC goalkeeper Nicolás 'Nico' Montoya who made his FC Dallas debut.

Red Bull New York scored two goals in the third half.

Dallas is 4-0-0 in the 2026 preseason scoring 15 goals and only three goals conceded.

First Starting XI: Michael Collodi (GK), Bernard Kamungo, Shaq Moore, Osaze Urhoghide, Sebastien Ibeagha, Don Deedson (Sarver 64'), Kaick, Christian Cappis, Ramiro (C), Julio Anderson, Logan Farrington

Second Starting XI: Michael Collodi (GK) (Nico Montoya 90'), Joshua Torquato, Shaq Moore (Nolan Norris 93'), Osaze Urhoghide (Osaze Urhoghide 93'), Sebastien Ibeagha (Lalas Abubakar 93'), Sam Sarver, Ran Binyamin, Caleb Swann, Patrickson Delgado, Ricky Louis, Nick Simmonds

The Hoops will play their second Torneo de Tejas match at Toyota Soccer Center next Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. CT against Houston Dynamo FC. Dallas will play its final preseason game versus Atlanta United FC on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. CT from Toyota Stadium.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.