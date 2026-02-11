FC Dallas Unveils New "DNA Kit" Ahead of 2026 Season
Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas today unveiled the DNA kit, the club's new primary jersey for 2026 and 2027. The DNA kit marks the return of FC Dallas' bold horizontal hoops and introduces slim white piping. For the first time, a holographic FC Dallas crest adds a dynamic star detail, a subtle nod to Texas' Lone Star identity. The DNA kit will debut when FC Dallas hosts Toronto FC in its 2026 regular season opener at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. CT, in a match presented by CoServ (Tickets; MLS on Apple TV).
The 2026 kit is a modern expression of FC Dallas' DNA, representing the throughline that connects the club's past to its future. It evolves a familiar symbol for a new era. Learn more about the DNA kit at FCDallas.com/dna
ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF
FC Dallas, formerly the Dallas Burn, won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 1997 and 2016. In 2016, the club also secured its first Supporters' Shield. All three major trophies share one defining feature: hoops. FC Dallas wears hoops. Since rebranding to FC Dallas in 2005, 18 of the club's jerseys have featured hoop elements. The DNA kit continues that legacy with several hoop patterns, including slim white piping, red-on-red mini hoops and three bold horizontal blue hoops across the front. The kit returns to a red base on both the front and back, with names and numbers in white on the jersey and shorts.
The DNA kit is the first FC Dallas jersey engineered with adidas' CLIMACOOL+ technology. The kit is crafted for performance, built to support world-class players in high-pressure moments. To tackle the more intense warm-weather conditions, body-mapped 3D engineered mechanical stretch fabrics incorporating CLIMACOOL+ materials wick sweat faster, keeping players drier for longer. Perforated wide three-stripes enable ultimate breathability, while strategically placed mesh holes on both fabric and trims deliver best-in-class air permeability, ensuring optimal ventilation even in the most demanding climates.
ADDITIONAL DESIGN ELEMENTS
DNA Kit Partner - Children's Health is the front-of-jersey partner. UT Southwestern Medical Center remains the front-of-jersey partner for the Inferno Kit.
More Details Than Ever - The collar and cuffs feature a structured red, white and blue finish that sharpens the overall silhouette.
LH Patch - A tribute to Lamar Hunt is displayed on the lower-left hem.
Apple TV Patch - Returning for 2026, the Apple TV sleeve patch appears on the left sleeve of both FC Dallas jerseys.
Texas State Flag - The Texas state flag sits at the back neckline, a longstanding detail that underscores FC Dallas' status as the first MLS club in the state.
Coordinated Look - The primary look pairs with blue shorts featuring red striping and red socks with white adidas branding and three stripes. The FC Dallas bull logo appears prominently in white.
FC DALLAS PLAYERS ON THE DNA KIT
"I like the DNA kit. I like the return back to the original hoops in blue and red. The material is a lot better. I'm quite happy with it, I am excited to wear it this season."
Defender Osaze Urhoghide
"The DNA kit is nice. FC Dallas is Hoops and it is a very nice jersey. Hoops are back."
Forward Petar Musa
PURCHASE THE DNA KIT
The DNA kit is available for purchase at Soccer90.com or at the Soccer 90 store located at Toyota Stadium, adjacent to the National Soccer Hall of Fame. The DNA kit is available for purchase at MLSstore.com for home delivery with shipping worldwide.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 11, 2026
- Sounders FC Unveils "The Evergreen State Kit" - Seattle Sounders FC
- The Presagio Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2026 Season - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Unveils 2026 Kit with a Lifestyle Campaign Signaling a New Era for the Club and Audi Field - D.C. United
- The Presagio Jersey: Inter Miami CF Unveils Striking New Away Kit Ahead of the 2026 Season - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Unveils New 18th & Vine Secondary Jersey - Sporting Kansas City
- Real Salt Lake Unveils 2026-27 Primary Jersey - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Unveil the Seven Hills Kit - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Launches New 'Winter Armour' Community Kit Uniform - Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Launch New Coastal Jersey - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Launch Mission Control Kit, Inspired by Houston's Pioneering Spirit in Space Exploration - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Unveil the Colorful Colorado Kit Ahead Of the 2026 MLS Season - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas Unveils New "DNA Kit" Ahead of 2026 Season - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF to Host Hiring Fair at Sheraton Miami Airport Hotel & Executive Meeting Center on February 21 - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Midfielder Eddi Tagseth - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Advances to Round of 16 in Concacaf Champions Cup with 4-2 Aggregate Win over Pumas UNAM - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas Unveils New "DNA Kit" Ahead of 2026 Season
- Torneo de Tejas: FC Dallas Defeats Red Bull New York 3-0
- FC Dallas Acquires Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from CF Montréal
- FC Dallas Transfers Goalkeeper Maarten Paes to AFC Ajax
- Atlantic Cup: FC Dallas Defeats Real Salt Lake 3-1