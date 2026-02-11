FC Dallas Unveils New "DNA Kit" Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas today unveiled the DNA kit, the club's new primary jersey for 2026 and 2027. The DNA kit marks the return of FC Dallas' bold horizontal hoops and introduces slim white piping. For the first time, a holographic FC Dallas crest adds a dynamic star detail, a subtle nod to Texas' Lone Star identity. The DNA kit will debut when FC Dallas hosts Toronto FC in its 2026 regular season opener at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. CT, in a match presented by CoServ (Tickets; MLS on Apple TV).

The 2026 kit is a modern expression of FC Dallas' DNA, representing the throughline that connects the club's past to its future. It evolves a familiar symbol for a new era. Learn more about the DNA kit at FCDallas.com/dna

ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSELF

FC Dallas, formerly the Dallas Burn, won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 1997 and 2016. In 2016, the club also secured its first Supporters' Shield. All three major trophies share one defining feature: hoops. FC Dallas wears hoops. Since rebranding to FC Dallas in 2005, 18 of the club's jerseys have featured hoop elements. The DNA kit continues that legacy with several hoop patterns, including slim white piping, red-on-red mini hoops and three bold horizontal blue hoops across the front. The kit returns to a red base on both the front and back, with names and numbers in white on the jersey and shorts.

The DNA kit is the first FC Dallas jersey engineered with adidas' CLIMACOOL+ technology. The kit is crafted for performance, built to support world-class players in high-pressure moments. To tackle the more intense warm-weather conditions, body-mapped 3D engineered mechanical stretch fabrics incorporating CLIMACOOL+ materials wick sweat faster, keeping players drier for longer. Perforated wide three-stripes enable ultimate breathability, while strategically placed mesh holes on both fabric and trims deliver best-in-class air permeability, ensuring optimal ventilation even in the most demanding climates.

ADDITIONAL DESIGN ELEMENTS

DNA Kit Partner - Children's Health is the front-of-jersey partner. UT Southwestern Medical Center remains the front-of-jersey partner for the Inferno Kit.

More Details Than Ever - The collar and cuffs feature a structured red, white and blue finish that sharpens the overall silhouette.

LH Patch - A tribute to Lamar Hunt is displayed on the lower-left hem.

Apple TV Patch - Returning for 2026, the Apple TV sleeve patch appears on the left sleeve of both FC Dallas jerseys.

Texas State Flag - The Texas state flag sits at the back neckline, a longstanding detail that underscores FC Dallas' status as the first MLS club in the state.

Coordinated Look - The primary look pairs with blue shorts featuring red striping and red socks with white adidas branding and three stripes. The FC Dallas bull logo appears prominently in white.

FC DALLAS PLAYERS ON THE DNA KIT

"I like the DNA kit. I like the return back to the original hoops in blue and red. The material is a lot better. I'm quite happy with it, I am excited to wear it this season."

Defender Osaze Urhoghide

"The DNA kit is nice. FC Dallas is Hoops and it is a very nice jersey. Hoops are back."

Forward Petar Musa

PURCHASE THE DNA KIT

The DNA kit is available for purchase at Soccer90.com or at the Soccer 90 store located at Toyota Stadium, adjacent to the National Soccer Hall of Fame. The DNA kit is available for purchase at MLSstore.com for home delivery with shipping worldwide.







