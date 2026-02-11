D.C. United Unveils 2026 Kit with a Lifestyle Campaign Signaling a New Era for the Club and Audi Field
Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 11, 2026) - D.C. United today unveiled its 2026 primary kit with a lifestyle campaign that signals a new era for the club. The campaign positions D.C. United and Audi Field as modern cultural brands that sit at the intersection of sports, fashion and community.
The campaign features players styled in contemporary streetwear and photographed in a crisp, editorial environment. The images present the players as cultural figures whose influence extends beyond the pitch. The creative direction reflects the club's evolution and the growing role of MLS athletes in shaping style and identity.
"This campaign represents where D.C. United is headed. We are building a club that embraces culture, champions creativity and reflects the energy of our city," said Danita Johnson, the club's President of Business Operations. "We are entering a new era, and this kit is the first statement of what is ahead."
The shoot highlights the players in a modern and elevated aesthetic that mirrors the transformation underway at Audi Field. The venue is becoming a destination for sports, music, fashion, and community events. The campaign reinforces the club's commitment to building a brand that resonates with the next generation of fans and creators.
"We wanted to present the players the way the world sees today's athletes. They are style leaders and cultural voices," said Cay Young, the club's Head of Brand. "The kit is the anchor, but the story is about identity, confidence and the evolution of D.C. United."
The full campaign is now live across D.C. United digital platforms. Players will share exclusive portraits and behind the scenes content throughout the day.
The 2026 kit is available beginning today HERE. It will debut on February 21 at the club's home opener at Audi Field.
