Minnesota United Earns Scorless Draw against D.C. United

Published on February 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

INDIO, Calif. - Minnesota United and D.C. United played to a scoreless draw in the Loons' second preseason match of the Coachella Valley Invitational, earning its second clean sheet this preseason.

D.C. United got their first opportunity near goal after João Peglow carried into the 18-yard box and made a cross. The ball was left for Brandon Servania near the top of the penalty area, where he fired a shot, but the attempt went wide of the left post.

MNUFC2 midfielder Momoh Kamara sent Peter Stroud a through ball into the penalty box, where Stroud took a one-touch left shot, but goalkeeper Alex Bono was able to collect the attempt.

Near the end of the first half, Minnesota United goalkeeper Alec Smir made a crucial save after Caden Clark slipped a through ball for Tai Baribo into the 18-yard area, where he took a shot, but Smir was able to make a block and then retain possession.

The Black-and-Red were awarded a free kick on top of the 18-yard line. Gavin Turner made a direct kick towards goal, but the attempt went right over the crossbar.

Minnesota United earned its second-straight clean sheet during the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational, where the Loons previously earned a 3-0 victory in their first match against Sporting Kansas City

GOAL SUMMARY

None

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. CHARLOTTE FC

Empire Polo Club | Indio, California

2.14.2026 | Coachella Valley Invitational | Match 2

12:00 p.m. CT (mnufc.com; FOX9+, KEYC Mankato, KXLT Rochester, KBJR Duluth)







