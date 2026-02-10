Minnesota United Presents 2026 'Decade Kit'

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today unveiled the new 2026 'Decade Kit,' presented by Target. A culmination of 10 seasons in Major League Soccer, the 'Decade Kit' pieces together the many elements that have defined the Loons' identity throughout the team's MLS history.

An homage to the Loons' past, the 'Decade Kit' sprinkled numerous details that reference back to previous kits from across the last nine seasons. Fans will first notice the rippling patterns of a Common Loon's wing are cut across by a pure black sash, reimagining the blue sash on MNUFC's inaugural jersey, which represents the Mississippi River. This reverse sash, honoring the natural beauty and resilience of Minnesota, brings past and present into one.

The kit's wide elastic striping, half-cuffs, and loon-wing pattern are in a deep teal color pulled from the 2025 Heritage Kit. It's a direct callback to professional Minnesota soccer teams of the past with an MNUFC twist, carried through both the jersey and shorts of the Decade Kit.

This year's jock tag is a circular Year 10 Badge celebrating Minnesota United's 10 seasons of membership in Major League Soccer, representing a decade of growth, pride, and the spirit of the Loons. Additionally, a bold black isolated loon, outlined in white, adorns the neck tape of this jersey.

For a second consecutive season, Minnesota United's jerseys will feature NutriSource Pet Foods and Finley's Pet Treats as the club's exclusive sleeve sponsors. The 2025 campaign marked a historic first for the Loons, as Minnesota-based KLN Family Brands became part of MNUFC's kit for the first time, a chapter in club history that continues with the 'Decade Kit'.

Finally, a unique, new detail sees the two gray sections of the MNUFC crest feature lenticular stars, a subtle addition to a classic logo that quietly elevates this kit's style. The adidas Badge of Sport is also lenticular, with smaller versions of the three stripes patterning the larger logo.

Target returns as the primary kit partner and will continue to be featured on the front of the jersey as they have been since the club's inaugural MLS season in 2017.

The 'Decade Kit' jersey is now on sale at mnufc.com, and the Black and Blue Team Store at Allianz Field, in partnership with Target.







