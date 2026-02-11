San Diego FC Advances to the Round of 16 in Concacaf Champions Cup

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today advanced to the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup after defeating Pumas UNAM 4-2 on aggregate in the Round One. SDFC will now host Liga MX's Deportivo Toluca FC in the first leg of the Round of 16 on Wednesday, March 11 at Snapdragon Stadium, before traveling to Toluca for the second leg on Wednesday, March 18 at Estadio Nemesio Díez. Times and broadcast details for both matches will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup match at Snapdragon Stadium on March 11 will go on sale in the coming weeks. Tickets to SDFC's next home match - the Club's MLS 2026 MLS Regular Season opener against Montreal Impact on Saturday, Feb. 21 - are on sale now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

The Round of 16 includes five pre-seeded clubs - the champions of Concacaf's three regional cup competitions (LD Alajuelense, Mount Pleasant FA, and Seattle Sounders FC), as well as Deportivo Toluca FC, the Liga MX champion with the most accumulated points, and Inter Miami CF, the MLS Cup champion - along with the 11 Round One winners.

The Round of 16 will be played in March 2026, followed by the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals across April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30.

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Windows

Round One Week 1: February 3-5, 2026

Round One Week 2: February 10-12, 2026

Round One Week 3: February 17-19, 2026

Round One Week 4: February 24-26, 2026

Round of 16 First Legs: March 10-12, 2026

Round of 16 Second Legs: March 17-19, 2026

Quarterfinals First Legs: April 7-9, 2026

Quarterfinals Second Legs: April 14-16, 2026

Semifinals First Legs: April 28-30, 2026

Semifinals Second Legs: May 5-7, 2026

Final: Saturday, May 30, 2026

The 2026 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup features many of the region's top clubs. The field includes Mexican powerhouses Club América and reigning Champions Cup title holders Cruz Azul; MLS Cup Champions Inter Miami CF, led by Lionel Messi, alongside MLS newcomers San Diego FC; and Central American Cup three-time winners LD Alajuelense of Costa Rica and Caribbean Cup champions Mount Pleasant FA of Jamaica.







