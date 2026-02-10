Nashville SC Nets Club-Record Fee in Transfer of Jonathan Pérez
Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has transferred midfielder Jonathan Pérez to Chivas (CD Guadalajara) of Mexico's Liga MX for a club-record fee plus a sell-on percentage if he is transferred in the future. Pérez was originally acquired by Nashville in 2024 on loan from the LA Galaxy before being permanently acquired via trade in August of 2025 for $1.5 million in cash.
"Jonny is an outstanding young man, and we wish him the very best of luck in this new opportunity," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "Developing young talent as well as selling players on are both important for our evolution as a club and the trademark of any successful club around the world, and this is an important step that helps demonstrate Nashville SC's ambition on a global stage."
In 32 appearances across all competitions for the Boys in Gold, Pérez registered two goals and four assists.
Transaction: Nashville SC transfers midfielder Jonathan Pérez to Liga MX's Chivas (CD Guadalajara) for a club-record fee plus a sell-on percentage if he is transferred in the future on Feb. 10, 2026
Major League Soccer Stories from February 10, 2026
- San Diego FC Unveils the 2026 Unprecedented Unity Kit - San Diego FC
- Revolution Unveil the New "Independence Day" Kit - New England Revolution
- LAFC Debuts New 2026 Home Kit Ahead of Club's Ninth Season - Los Angeles FC
- The All Nations Kit: New York City FC Unveil New Secondary Kit - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Reveals New Primary Kit Ahead of 2026 Season - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Reveal Civic Stadium Kit Honoring 100th anniversary of Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Introduce VeloCITY, New Home Kit for the 2026 Season - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Introduces 'Reverb' Primary Jersey for 2026 and 2027 Seasons - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union Unveil New 2026 Primary "1776 Kit" - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Clubs and adidas to Unveil 2026 Jerseys - MLS
- CF Montréal Partners with PROCURE to Unveil New Away Jersey - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Presents 2026 'Decade Kit' - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC Nets Club-Record Fee in Transfer of Jonathan Pérez - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Defender Lukas MacNaughton - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Unveils the 2026 Unprecedented Unity Kit - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Agustín Anello - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Introduces 'Reverb' Primary Jersey for 2026 and 2027 Seasons
- Nashville SC Nets Club-Record Fee in Transfer of Jonathan Pérez
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Defender Jeisson Palacios
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Defender Andy Najar
- Nashville SC's Preseason Exhibition at Birmingham Legion FC Postponed