Nashville SC Nets Club-Record Fee in Transfer of Jonathan Pérez

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has transferred midfielder Jonathan Pérez to Chivas (CD Guadalajara) of Mexico's Liga MX for a club-record fee plus a sell-on percentage if he is transferred in the future. Pérez was originally acquired by Nashville in 2024 on loan from the LA Galaxy before being permanently acquired via trade in August of 2025 for $1.5 million in cash.

"Jonny is an outstanding young man, and we wish him the very best of luck in this new opportunity," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "Developing young talent as well as selling players on are both important for our evolution as a club and the trademark of any successful club around the world, and this is an important step that helps demonstrate Nashville SC's ambition on a global stage."

In 32 appearances across all competitions for the Boys in Gold, Pérez registered two goals and four assists.

