Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Defender Jeisson Palacios

Published on February 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has extended the contract of defender Jeisson Palacios through the 2027-28 season with an option for 2028-29.

"I am very happy to sign my extension, and I am thankful for the opportunity and all the fans who have supported me during my time here," said Palacios. "My family and I love Nashville, and God willing I can continue bringing success to the club and city."

"Jeisson's impact was felt immediately upon his insertion into our group last season, and we are excited about seeing his role continue to grow in 2026 and beyond," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs.

Palacios, who joined Nashville SC from Colombia's CD América through the 2026 season in January of 2025, emerged as a regular contributor on the backline during his first year with the Boys in Gold, scoring two goals and registering one assist in 24 league matches (23 starts) and starting four of NSC's five Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup wins (one assist) en route to the club's first-ever trophy.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs defender Jeisson Palacios to a contract extension through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29 on Feb. 9, 2026







Major League Soccer Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.