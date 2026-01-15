Nashville SC at CF Montréal October 24 Match Time Announced

Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today that kickoff for its match at CF Montréal on Saturday, Oct. 24 has been scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT. The match will air live on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.