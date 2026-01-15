Nashville SC at CF Montréal October 24 Match Time Announced
Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today that kickoff for its match at CF Montréal on Saturday, Oct. 24 has been scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT. The match will air live on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.
