FC Cincinnati Loan Goalkeeper Paul Walters to Irish Side Bohemian FC
Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have loaned goalkeeper Paul Walters to Irish club Bohemian FC for the duration of the 2026 season, the clubs announced today. The Orange and Blue retain a right to recall Walters this year.
The Homegrown goalkeeper and West Chester, Ohio native will join the Dublin-based club in their preseason ahead of their February League of Ireland First Division opener on February 8.
Walters, 21, made 13 appearances in 2025 for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. Signed as a Homegrown for FC Cincinnati ahead of the 2023 season, he also spent part of the 2024 season on loan with Hartford Athletic of the USL Championship.
TRANSACTION: On January 15, 2026, FC Cincinnati loan Paul Walters to Bohemian FC of the League of Ireland First Division for the duration of the 2026 season. FC Cincinnati retain a right to recall Walters this year.
