FC Cincinnati Loan Goalkeeper Paul Walters to Irish Side Bohemian FC

Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have loaned goalkeeper Paul Walters to Irish club Bohemian FC for the duration of the 2026 season, the clubs announced today. The Orange and Blue retain a right to recall Walters this year.

The Homegrown goalkeeper and West Chester, Ohio native will join the Dublin-based club in their preseason ahead of their February League of Ireland First Division opener on February 8.

Walters, 21, made 13 appearances in 2025 for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. Signed as a Homegrown for FC Cincinnati ahead of the 2023 season, he also spent part of the 2024 season on loan with Hartford Athletic of the USL Championship.

TRANSACTION: On January 15, 2026, FC Cincinnati loan Paul Walters to Bohemian FC of the League of Ireland First Division for the duration of the 2026 season. FC Cincinnati retain a right to recall Walters this year.

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.