FC Cincinnati Acquire Bryan Ramirez from LDU Quito

Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have acquired Ecuadorian winger Bryan Ramirez via transfer from Liga Deportiva Universitaria Quito of the Ecuadorian Liga Pro, the club announced today. Ramirez, 25, will join the Orange and Blue, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa, on a contract through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30.

Ramirez has made over 100 professional appearances in South America with LDU Quito, scoring 10 goals and 17 assists.

"Bryan is a dynamic player, and we're delighted to bring him to Cincinnati," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "His intensity, attacking creativity, and personality will be a great fit in our group. We'd like to welcome him and his family to the club."

Ramirez joins Cincinnati coming off a breakout 2025 season where he scored seven goals and six assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, setting career-highs in all three categories. He led Quito to the semifinals of the prestigious Copa Libertadores, their best finish since 2008.

Ramirez has been part of successful clubs during his time with LDU Quito. He has twice won the Ecuadorian Liga Pro with the club (2023, 2024) and the 2023 season was also highlighted by the club winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second-highest South American club title behind the Libertadores. Ramirez appeared in the final as Quito lifted their second Sudamericana title in club history.

This past season in Quito's run to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, Ramirez scored one goal and added four assists in nine appearances.

Ramirez made his professional debut in Ecuador with Cumbayá FC, earning his debut in March 2022. After one season, he made the move to LDU Quito where he has been a mainstay for the club since the start of the 2023 season.

The native of Esmeraldas, Ecuador earned two senior call-ups with Ecuador in 2025 but still awaits his first cap for his national team. He was on the bench for Ecuador's friendly against the United States last October.

Ramirez made nine appearances in 2024 for LDU Quito alongside former FC Cincinnati midfielder Marco Angulo as the late midfielder was on loan with Quito.

TRANSACTION: On January 15, 2026, FC Cincinnati acquire Bryan Ramirez via transfer from Liga Deportiva Universitaria Quito of the Ecuadorian Liga Pro, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa, and sign him to a contract through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30.

BRYAN RAMIREZ

Position: Winger

Height: 5'8''

Birthdate: August 11, 2000 (25)

Birthplace: Esmeraldas, Ecuador

Nationality: Ecuadorian

How Acquired: Via transfer from LDU Quito on January 15, 2026.

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.