Chicago Fire FC Announces New Kickoff Times for Matches vs. Montréal and Colorado

Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced updates to two of the Club's 2026 regular season matches.

The Fire's road match on Saturday, May 16 against CF Montréal will kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT at Saputo Stadium. Additionally, kickoff for the road match on Halloween against the Colorado Rapids has been set for 8:30 p.m. CT at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

All 510 MLS regular season matches in 2026 will be available on Apple TV in more than 100 countries and regions, offering fans a single destination to watch their favorite teams with no blackouts. In addition, select MLS matches will also be available on the FOX family of networks in the United States and TSN and RDS in Canada.

Chicago's 2026 regular season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road against the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 p.m. CT, at BBVA Stadium. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival CF Montréal on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Soldier Field. Scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. CT, the match against Montréal will mark the earliest home opener in Chicago Fire history, occurring one day earlier than the Club's 2025 opener.







