Kickoff Times Set for Colorado Rapids Matches against Chicago Fire FC and Toronto FC

Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids announced today the kickoff times for two matches in the upcoming MLS regular season.

The club's road match against Toronto FC on April 4 at BMO Field will kick off at 11:00 a.m. MT.

The club's home match against Chicago Fire FC on October 31 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park will kick off at 7:30 p.m. MT. This match will be Colorado's final home match of the 2026 MLS regular season.

All Rapids matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost.







