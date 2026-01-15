Kickoff Times Set for Colorado Rapids Matches against Chicago Fire FC and Toronto FC
Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids announced today the kickoff times for two matches in the upcoming MLS regular season.
The club's road match against Toronto FC on April 4 at BMO Field will kick off at 11:00 a.m. MT.
The club's home match against Chicago Fire FC on October 31 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park will kick off at 7:30 p.m. MT. This match will be Colorado's final home match of the 2026 MLS regular season.
Tickets to all Rapids home matches this season are on sale now. All Rapids matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost.
