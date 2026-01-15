Charlotte FC Acquires Austrian Left Back David Schnegg Via Waivers

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has acquired Austrian left back David Schnegg via Waivers. Schnegg remains on a contract that is guaranteed through 2026 with a Club option in 2027 and occupies an international roster spot.

"David is a left back with experience in both Major League Soccer and Europe that will provide great depth and competition for our back line," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He showed his durability and consistency last season, and his arrival will strengthen our defense and help us win."

Schnegg, 27, compiled a 2025 D.C. United team-high in matches played (35), matches started (34) and minutes played (2,947) across all competitions. He tallied four assists in the MLS regular season, which was tied for team best.

Prior to D.C. United, Schnegg spent two seasons in Austria with SK Sturm Graz who he joined from Italian side Venezia FC in 2022. Schnegg made his debut for Sturm Graz in a 6-0 win over SC Röthis in the ÖFB-Cup, the Austrian Domestic League Cup, and scored his first goal for the club and the match winning goal in a 2-1 league win over WSG Tirol.

Over two seasons with SK Sturm Graz, Schnegg appeared in 77 matches, scoring four goals and recording nine assists across all competitions on his way to winning two domestic league cups and one league championship. He also featured in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Conference League.

The Austrian defender started his professional career in 2009 playing for FG Schönwies/Mils and SV Zams youth teams before playing for the AKA Tirol Academy from 2012-2013. After a few years, Schnegg signed his first professional contract with second division side WSG Wattens at 19-years old.

Schnegg has represented the Austrian national team, both at the youth and senior level. He made his senior debut starting for Austria on Sept. 7, 2023 in an international friendly draw against Moldova. At the youth level, he played in four UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification matches.

David Schnegg

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Mils bei Imst, Austria

Country: Austria

Birthdate: 09/29/1998

Age: 27

Height: 6'0"

Status: International







