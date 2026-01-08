Charlotte FC Sends Nikola Petkovic on Season-Long Loan to Seattle Sounders FC
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has sent midfielder Nikola Petkovic on a season-long loan to Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for Seattle's 2027 Natural Third Round MLS SuperDraft pick and up to $250,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money if certain performance-based metrics are achieved.
"It is crucial for young players to earn minutes to continue their development. We are happy to partner with Seattle on a loan opportunity for Nikola to earn more first team minutes this year," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "This move opens up a U22 Initiative slot and international roster spot which gives us more options to improve the squad at other positions."
Petkovic, 22, made 8 appearances across all competitions last season. The Serbian midfielder tallied one goal and one assist across those matches.
TRANSACTION: Charlotte FC sends midfielder Nikola Petkovic on a season-long loan to Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for Seattle's 2027 Natural Third Round SuperDraft pick and up to $250,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money if certain performance-based metrics are achieved.
