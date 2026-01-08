Sounders FC Acquires Midfielder Nikola Petković on Loan from Charlotte FC
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has acquired midfielder Nikola Petković on loan from Charlotte FC through the 2026 season in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft. A Serbian international capped at the senior level, Petković made 24 all-competition appearances for Charlotte from 2024-2025 following a 2023 season with Charlotte's MLS NEXT Pro side Crown Legacy FC. The 22-year-old will occupy a U-22 Roster Slot and an International Roster Slot. Charlotte could acquire up to $250,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based incentives are achieved.
"Nikola is a young talent who has already gained valuable experience at both the club and international level," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "He's been in a very competitive environment in Charlotte over the past several years and understands what's required to be successful in our league. We believe this loan gives us an opportunity to work with him to get him closer to achieving his goal of being a weekly contributor at the first team level."
Petković originally joined Charlotte's organization via Crown Legacy FC, making 12 MLSNP appearances (10 starts) with three goals and four assists in 2023, helping the team earn the top spot in the Eastern Conference and reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He then signed with the First Team prior to the 2024 season via the U-22 initiative, going on to make 16 appearances (six starts) in his first season in all competitions, scoring a goal against Portland in a 2-0 win (May 4, 2024). Last year, Petković made eight all-competition appearances (two starts), recording a goal in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action against North Carolina FC (May 6, 2025) and an assist in league play against D.C. United (October 4, 2025).
"I'm looking forward to getting Nikola into our environment and seeing him with the group," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's a player with a good skillset and someone who has familiarity with our league, and we want to see how those traits translate within our system. This loan gives us an opportunity to work with him and understand how he can help the team over the course of the season."
Before joining Crown Legacy, Petković played for Serbian side FK Čukarički, coming through their youth ranks before signing with the First Team in July of 2022. While with Čukarički's U-19s, he spent the 2021-2022 season on loan with BASK Belgrad. The midfielder made 17 appearances (seven starts) for FK Čukarički during his one full season with the club.
Petković also has one senior cap for the Serbian National Team, starting in a 2-1 friendly win over the United States on January 26, 2023. Additionally, he has 35 appearances for Serbia from the U-16 to U-21 levels, scoring two goals.
Sounders FC finished fifth in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10) in 2025, qualifying for the postseason for the 16th time in 17 seasons. In all competitions, the Rave Green played a club-record 50 matches with a 23-13-14 record, also competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and Leagues Cup 2025, winning the latter for the ninth major trophy since joining MLS in 2009. The club's 2026 MLS campaign kicks off on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).
TRANSACTION: Sounders FC acquires midfielder Nikola Petković on loan from Charlotte FC through the end of the 2026 season in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft on January 8, 2026. Charlotte could acquire up to $250,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based incentives are achieved.
Full Name: Nikola Petković
Pronunciation: Knee-co-la Pet-co-vich
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-11
Weight: 165
Hometown: Zrenjanin, Serbia
Date of Birth: February 23, 2003 in Zrenjanin, Serbia
Nationality: Serbia
Acquired: Acquired via loan on January 8, 2026
Previous Clubs: Charlotte FC (2024-2025), Crown Legacy FC (2023), FK Čukarički (2022-2023), BASK Belgrad (2021-2022, loan)
