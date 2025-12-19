Sounders FC Selects Two Players in 2026 MLS SuperDraft
Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
midfielder Joe Dale with the University of Washington
(Seattle Sounders FC, Credit: University of Washington)
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today selected two players in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, adding midfielder Joe Dale from Washington in the second round (51st overall) and goalkeeper Stockton Short in the third round (81st overall). Both players are currently unsigned to the First Team.
"We were pleased to select Joe Dale and Stockton Short in this year's SuperDraft," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "Joe has been a consistent performer at Washington and brings qualities we value in his position, while Stockton has shown strong competitiveness and upside at Utah Tech."
Dale made 50 appearances over three years at Washington, recording five goals and nine assists over his collegiate career. He started all 24 of his appearances in 2025 with two goals and five assists, earning Big Ten All-Tournament Team honors and leading the Huskies to their first-ever College Cup. Dale scored the second goal in the national championship game against North Carolina State, as Washington won 3-2 via a golden goal in overtime. He has also played for Ballard FC since 2022, starting 17 of his 19 appearances in 2025 with six goals and two assists. Prior to college, the Seattle native was First Team All-Metro at Roosevelt High School and captained his Seattle United squad.
Short started all 47 of his appearances over a four-year career at Utah Tech, despite suffering a season-ending injury in 2025 that limited him to six games. He started all 18 matches for the Trailblazers in both 2023 and 2024, setting a school record with 105 saves as a junior, tied for the most in the nation. Before his injury this past season, Short earned WAC Goalkeeper of the Week honors after recording a shutout against Cal State Bakersfield on September 6. He was also the Preseason WAC Goalkeeper of the Year and a Preseason All-WAC selection.
Sounders FC finished fifth in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10) in 2025, qualifying for the postseason for the 16th time in 17 seasons. In all competitions, the Rave Green played a club-record 50 matches with a 23-13-14 record, also competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and Leagues Cup 2025, winning the latter for the ninth major trophy since joining MLS in 2009. The club now heads into the offseason, with its sights set on the 2026 MLS campaign, which kicks off on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).
TRANSACTION: Sounders FC selects Washington midfielder Joe Dale with the 51st overall pick in the first round and Utah Tech goalkeeper Stockton Short with the 81st overall pick in the third round of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft on December 18, 2025 (both currently unsigned to the First Team roster).
Full Name: Joe Dale
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-10
Weight: 155
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Date of Birth: April 17, 2004 in Seattle, Washington
College: Washington
Nationality: United States
Acquired: Selected in the second round (51st overall) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.
Full Name: Stockton Short
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-3
Weight: 195
Hometown: Pleasant View, Utah
Date of Birth: April 16, 2004 in Pleasant View, Utah
College: Utah Tech
Nationality: United States
Acquired: Selected in the third round (81st overall) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.
Images from this story
|
Utah Tech goalkeeper Stockton Short
(Utah Tech)
|
