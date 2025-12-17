Sounders FC Signs Free Agent Defender Ryan Sailor

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has signed free agent defender Ryan Sailor to a contract through the 2026 season, with a club option through June of 2027. The University of Washington product made 49 appearances across four seasons with Inter Miami CF from 2022-2025. Additionally, Seattle has signed goalkeeper Max Anchor to a contract through the 2026 season, with club options through June of 2027 and for the 2027-2028 season. The Rave Green claimed Anchor off End-of-Year Waivers last week.

"Ryan is a defender we've been familiar with for a long time, dating back to his days at University of Washington. We're excited to bring him into our environment," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "He's a competitive, intelligent player who brings physicality and composure to the backline, and we believe his profile fits well with the way we want to play. This signing adds important depth to our defensive group, and we're looking forward to continuing his development within our system."

Sailor, 27, was drafted by Miami ninth overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, officially signing with the club in February 2022. He made 24 appearances (14 starts) in his first year with the Herons in all competitions, totaling 1,564 minutes. The defender made 20 additional appearances for Inter Miami CF from 2023-2024 in all competitions, scoring a goal in 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play against Miami FC. Sailor appeared in five matches (one start) in 2025, helping Miami lift its first MLS Cup in franchise history.

Prior to being drafted by Miami, the Centennial, Colorado native played collegiately at the University of Washington, making 49 appearances (41 starts) from 2017-2021, scoring 10 goals and tallying three assists. During his senior season in 2021, Sailor started all 22 of his appearances, scored six goals and added two assists, earning him Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-America and All-Pac-12 First Team honors.

Anchor, 21, has spent his entire career with Vancouver, first entering the Whitecaps FC BMO MLS Academy as a 13-year-old from Mountain United FC of the BC Soccer Premier League in 2017. He was signed to Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) as a Homegrown Player on an MLS pre-contract in May 2022, joining the MLS roster at the start of the 2023 season. Anchor has one MLS appearance via short-term loan on May 22, 2022, a 2-1 loss at Charlotte FC. From 2022-2025, Anchor started 38 games for WFC2, making 131 saves with a 64.3 save percentage. He was loaned to Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC from March-September of 2025, where he made 10 appearances and 16 saves in all competitions, winning the club's Young Player of the Award.

"Max is a young goalkeeper with a lot of upside, and we're excited to bring him into a strong, experienced group," said Waibel. "Training alongside Stefan Frei and Andrew Thomas, and working under Tom Dutra, gives him an excellent environment to continue his development. We believe this is the right setting for him to grow and reach his potential."

Sounders FC finished fifth in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10) in 2025, qualifying for the postseason for the 16th time in 17 seasons. In all competitions, the Rave Green played a club-record 50 matches with a 23-13-14 record, also competing in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and Leagues Cup 2025, winning the latter for the ninth major trophy since joining MLS in 2009. The club now heads into the offseason, with its sights set on the 2026 MLS campaign, which kicks off on Sunday, February 22 against the Colorado Rapids (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs defender Ryan Sailor to a contract through the 2026 season, with aclub option through June of 2027 on December 17, 2025.

Full Name: Ryan Sailor

Position: Defender

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180

Hometown: Centennial, Colorado

Date of Birth: November 27, 1998 in Centennial, Colorado

Nationality: United States

College: Washington

Acquired: Signed on December 17, 2025

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs goalkeeper Max Anchor to a contract for the 2026 season, with club options through June of 2027 and the 2027-2028 season on December 17, 2025.

Full Name: Max Anchor

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

Hometown: Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

Date of Birth: July 21, 2004 in Surrey, British Columbia

Nationality: Canada

Acquired: Claimed off End-of-Year Waivers on December 12, 2025. Signed to contract on December 17, 2025.







