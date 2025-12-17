Nashville SC Re-Signs Midfielder Bryan Acosta for the 2026 Season

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed midfielder Bryan Acosta to a one-year contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

Acosta, whose previous contract with Nashville expired at the end of last season, made 19 total appearances (MLS and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) for the Boys in Gold in 2025.

"Bryan fits so well into our group both on and off the field, and we are excited to have him return in 2026," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs midfielder Bryan Acosta to a one-year contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027 on Dec. 17, 2025







