Nashville SC Re-Signs Midfielder Bryan Acosta for the 2026 Season
Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed midfielder Bryan Acosta to a one-year contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.
Acosta, whose previous contract with Nashville expired at the end of last season, made 19 total appearances (MLS and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) for the Boys in Gold in 2025.
"Bryan fits so well into our group both on and off the field, and we are excited to have him return in 2026," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs.
Transaction: Nashville SC signs midfielder Bryan Acosta to a one-year contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027 on Dec. 17, 2025
Major League Soccer Stories from December 17, 2025
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Welcome Houston Native Graham Wincott as Chief Marketing Officer - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Acquires Israeli International and MLS All-Star Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Midfielder Bryan Acosta for the 2026 Season - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Defender Britton Fischer to MLS Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Red Bull New York Acquires Winger Cade Cowell on Loan from Chivas Guadalajara - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Signs Luis Suárez to a New Contract - Inter Miami CF
- Major League Soccer Announces Eligible Player List for 2026 MLS SuperDraft - MLS
- New York City FC Names Robin Nicholls as Academy Director - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Midfielder Bryan Acosta for the 2026 Season
- Nashville SC Announces Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Schedule
- Nashville SC to Face 2025 Canadian Premier League Champion Atlético Ottawa in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Joe Willis for the 2026 Season
- Nashville SC Acquires Defender Thomas Williams from Orlando City SC in Exchange for First Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft