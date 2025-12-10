Nashville SC to Face 2025 Canadian Premier League Champion Atlético Ottawa in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - As a result of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC) Official Draw earlier this evening, Nashville Soccer Club announced it will face 2025 Canadian Premier League Champion Atlético Ottawa in its Round One home and away CCC series.

Dates, times, and ticket info for the series, which will see the Boys in Gold travel to face Atlético Ottawa for the first leg before hosting the Canadian side at GEODIS Park in the second and final leg, will be announced at a later date. The winner of the Round One series, which will be decided by aggregate goals, will face Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16.

The Boys in Gold qualified for their second Champions Cup in three seasons by defeating Austin FC in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and winning the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee history.

Nashville SC's 2026 inclusion in the prestigious international tournament that crowns the Concacaf Federation's club champion comes after it made its CCC debut in 2024 by reaching the final of the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023. In their first Champions Cup appearance, the Boys in Gold defeated Dominican Republic side Moca FC 7-0 on aggregate in Round One before falling to Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16.

Founded in 1962, the 27-club Concacaf Champions Cup follows a five round, direct elimination knockout stage format. The first four stages feature a home and away series decided on aggregate with the championship being played as a single, winner-take-all match. Qualifying clubs reached the 2026 Champions Cup through regional cup competitions in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, along with domestic leagues and Cups in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Nashville SC vs. Atlético Ottawa schedule:

Leg One: In Ottawa at a date and time to be announced

Leg Two:At GEODIS Park at a date and time to be announced

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup schedule:

Round One: Feb. 3-5 (Week 1), 10-12 (Week 2), 17-19 (Week 3) and 24-26 (Week 4)

Round of 16: March 10-12 (First Legs) and 17-19 (Second Legs)

Quarterfinals: April 7-9 (First Legs) and 14-16 (Second Legs)

Semifinals: April 28-30 (First Legs) and May 5-7 (Second Legs)

Final: May 30 (Single Leg)

Participating Clubs:

US Open Cup (1): Nashville SC (USA)

Canadian Championship (1): Vancouver FC (CAN)

Canadian Premier League (2): Atlético Ottawa (CAN), Forge FC (CAN)

Concacaf Caribbean Cup (3): Defence Force FC (TRI), Mount Pleasant FC (JAM), O&M FC (DOM)

Concacaf Central American Cup (6): Club Olimpia Deportivo (HON), CSD Xelajú M.C. (GUA), CS Cartaginés (CRC), LD Alajuelense (CRC), Real CD España (HON), Sporting San Miguelito (PAN)

Leagues Cup (2): LA Galaxy (USA), Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Liga MX (6): CF Monterrey (MEX), Club América (MEX), Cruz Azul (MEX), Deportivo Toluca FC (MEX), Pumas UNAM (MEX), Tigres UNAL (MEX)

MLS (6): FC Cincinnati (USA), Inter Miami CF (USA), Los Angeles FC (USA), Philadelphia Union (USA), San Diego FC (USA), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN)







Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.