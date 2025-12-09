San Diego FC Announces Roster Decisions to Conclude 2025 Season

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO (Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025) - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club's year-end roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS season. SDFC currently has 26 players under contract for 2026 after exercising five player options and declining two options for next year.

SDFC has exercised contract options on goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega, defender Ian Pilcher, and midfielder Aníbal Godoy. The Club exercised a permanent transfer option to acquire midfielder Onni Valakari from Pafos FC guaranteed through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Additionally, the Club exercised the permanent trade option to acquire David Vazquez from the Philadelphia Union. Philadelphia will receive $250,000 and could receive up to an additional $250,000 if certain performance metrics are met and will retain a future sell on and trade parentage.

SDFC has signed Amahl Pellegrino to a new contract through 2026 with Club options through 2027 and 2028.

The Club declined options for midfielder Luca De La Torre and defender Franco Negri. Negri will be eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Draft. De La Torre will return to R.C. Celta de Vigo.

The loan for defender Aiden Harangi from Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany expires on Dec. 31, 2025. The Club remains in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt to retain Harangi.

Forward Emmanuel Boateng and Corey Baird are out of contract and eligible for MLS Free Agency. The Club remains in talks to retain Boateng and Baird.

The 26 SDFC players under contract for 2026 are:

SAN DIEGO FC ROSTER (As of Dec. 9, 2026)

Goalkeepers: Duran Ferree, CJ Dos Santos, Pablo Sisniega

Defenders: Luca Bombino, Leo Duru, Willy Kumado, Christopher McVey, Paddy McNair, Ian Pilcher, Andrés Reyes, Oscar Verhoeven

Midfielders: Alejandro Alvarado Jr., Heine Bruseth [on loan], Manu Duah, Aníbal Godoy, Pedro Soma, Jeppe Tverskov, Onni Valakari, David Vazquez

Forwards: Tomás Ángel, Anders Dreyer, Marcus Ingvartsen, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Alex Mighten, Amahl Pellegrino, Anisse Saidi

Transaction 1: SFDC exercise the permanent transfer options to acquire midfielder Onni Valakari from Pafos FC through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Transaction 2: SDFC exercises the permanent trade option to acquire midfielder David Vazquez from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $250,000 and up to an additional $250,000 if certain performance metrics are met. Additionally, Philadelphia will retain a future sell-on and trade percentage.

Transaction 3: SDFC signed forward Amahl Pellegrino to a new contract through 2026 with Club options through 2027.

