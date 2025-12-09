Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $500,000 from San Diego FC

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have acquired a guaranteed $250,000 from San Diego FC who have exercised the permanent trade option for David Vazquez. Additionally, the Union will receive a future trade percentage and sell-on percentage, and could acquire an additional $250,000 if certain performance-based metrics are met.

Vazquez signed as a Homegrown player with the Union on April 29, 2024. During the 2025 season, he made 14 starts for Union II in MLS NEXT Pro, tallying two goals and one assist. The Union Academy product made his MLS debut on June 29, 2025, against Columbus Crew.

The Union first announced Vazquez's loan to San Diego on July 28, 2025. In return, the club received $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), split evenly between 2025 GAM and 2026 GAM.

Instituted in January 2025, the cash for player trade allows clubs to use an unlimited amount of out-of-pocket funds (cash) to trade for players, allowing MLS clubs to acquire talent from within the league without having to use general allocation money or other assets. Similar to transfer fees, clubs may convert revenue generated by these trades to General Allocation Money.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquire guaranteed $250,000 from San Diego FC in exchange for the exercised permanent trade option of David Vazquez. The club will also receive a future trade and sell-on percentage, as well as up to an additional $250,000 if certain performance metrics are met.







